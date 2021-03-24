The Ellwood City Historical Society plans to recognize the best athletes, past and present, who were born in Ellwood City area or who went to Lincoln or Riverside high schools.
The society is taking nominations for an athlete in any varsity or club sport offered by the high schools, as well as nonscholastic baseball, football, basketball, boxing, wrestling, swimming, softball, hockey, auto racing or any other recognized sport.
Nominations will be reviewed and selected by the historical society board for recognition of the athletes at a sports banquet, tentatively scheduled for Sept. 13. The athlete may be living or deceased, but must be from Ellwood City area, to include Ellport Borough, Franklin, North Sewickley, Perry or Wayne Townships, or who played their sport at either school.
Nominations and verification should be sent to the Ellwood City Historical Society, 310 Fifth St., Ellwood City, PA 16117. Nominations and information also may be emailed to ellwoodhistry@zoominternet.net.
Please include the nominator’s name and address, as well as the nominee’s name, sport, and accomplishments. The nominations must be received at the History Center no later than Aug. 13.
