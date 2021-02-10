Group raising funds to replace stolen Cascade Park sign

The David Dean Foundation is currently raising funds to replace a commemorative sign that was stolen from Cascade Park.
The sign was placed in the park to acknowledge the efforts of the local Optimist Club in the mid-1950s to fund the restoration of the park’s lake.
After the park fell into tough times, members of the public, led by Jack Gerson, proposed a project to restore the lake to its former state.
The restoration project was propelled forward by the advocacy of Jack Gerson and the leadership of project chair Henry Mack, who was also an Optimist Club member. A bronze plaque was commissioned to commemorate the dedication of these individuals to the revitalization of the lake and their commitment to the community.
However, the sign was eventually stolen, most likely to sell for scrap.
Funds raised will help purchase a replacement sign made of composite material. With a goal of $700, the hope is to be able to ensure that the extensive work of the Optimist Club and Gerson to restore the Cascade Park lake is remembered by the community for years to come.
Donations or questions can be directed to the David Dean Foundation. Checks can be sent to 1315 E. Washington St., New Castle, PA 16101.
