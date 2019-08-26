On a crisp, cool Saturday morning at Cascade Park, a group of volunteers organized to put the finishing touches on the Vietnam Memorial.
Hugh Coryea, who organized the project, and volunteers Barb Flora, Paul Neubecker, Brandon Ratvasky, Travis Johnson, Alexis Bethle and Bruce Kaufman gathered to put in stone, a border and some rose bushes around the memorial and flag poles that flew the United States and Pennsylvania, the Army, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard and the Prisoners of War flags.
“We just have to do some painting and its done,” Coryea said. “We put in all the landscaping in, all the new trees, all the rose bushes, the timbers around and the rocks.
“It feels great. I’d like to thank the New Castle people for coming out. Lowe’s donated $3,000.”
Coryea said he came up with the idea for the monument about a year ago because he wanted to honor Vietnam veterans.
“It is mostly for the Vietnam vets, because they didn’t get treated well when they got home,” Coryea said. “I’ve talked to guys that got spit on when they got home and guys who changed their uniform, threw it in the garbage can and put their civilian clothes on.”
Ratavasky Landscape and Supply donated 14 tons of rocks for the landscaping, and Brandon Ratvasky said he wanted to help spread the rock as a way of giving back.
“Hugh came to me, maybe a month or so ago, about getting some stone donated,” Ratvasky said. “We said we would donated the stone, and I came out and measured how much we needed.
“I told him I would help spread (the stone). It is not easy work so I figured I would come out and help. We want to try and give back as much as we can. It is good to give back any way you can.”
For Paul Neubecker, the project holds a special meaning as he is a veterans and wanted to give back to the soldiers who came before him.
“It really does, mostly due to the fact veterans are a family in and of themselves,” Neubecker said. “We treat each other like brothers and sisters. We might rib each other here and there, but if someone is picking on a Marine the Army is going to come in and help him.
“The same thing with this project. Just because this is the Vietnam veteran project, me as an Iraq veteran felt it necessary to give back to the guys that came before me.”
Neubecker said the memorial is for the people in uniform.
“Because this is mostly dedicated to the Vietnam War, it doesn’t mean that can’t represent the service that everyone put in.”
Lowe’s donated $3,000 to the project, Coryea said, and two employees, Flora and Kaufman, were on hand helping put the finishing touches on the project. Kaufman is a veteran.
“It is time something like this for New Castle,” Kaufman said. This is something I can give back to. I’ve lived here for 60-some years here in the county. This is a way for me to give back.
“It means a lot. The veterans back in the 1970s were really spit on by everybody. Everything like this helps.”
