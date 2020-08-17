A group of interns from Westminster College and volunteers from the Lawrence County Historical Society visited the remains of the Quakertown settlement in Edinburg to clean up the cemetery.
The site, which is the property of Lawrence County, was abandoned by the Quakers in the 1920s. It includes multiple unidentified building foundations in addition to the cemetery. Leading the excursion was Pleasant Hill Historians President Andrew Henley.
Henley’s group set out to clear the site’s cemetery of brush and to identify gravestones in the burial ground. Each stone was marked and its location plotted in order to later make a map of the cemetery area. The ultimate goal of the day’s work was to document and preserve a rapidly declining historical landmark for future research. Additionally, photographic and mapped records taken of the site will enable more of the public to learn about this important piece of local history.
“What a rare opportunity it was to work hard with people who were similarly interested in preserving things of the past,” said Pleasant Hill Historians Geospatial Intern Sara Small. “I was truly grateful to even have the opportunity to do my part in documenting the Quakertown cemetery.”
The site, known as Quaker Falls, is at the entrance to the former village of Quakertown. The remnants of the village of Quakertown lie just a half-mile northeast of the falls in Mahoning Township. The site, Henley said, provides an experience in learning about the first Quaker settlement in the Lawrence County area. In 2019, archaeological digs were excavated throughout the area, where flint pieces dating to the Precontact Period were found.
Known as the Religious Society of Friends, the Quakers are a Protestant group, Henley said, who originally immigrated to the United States from England and Wales in the 17th century. Notable Quakers were Lucretia Mott, Susan B. Anthony, Herbert Hoover, John Cadbury, and William Penn. Some values that the Quakers were known for are refusals to participate in war or to swear oaths, opposition to slavery, wearing plain dress and practicing teetotalism.
Between 1799 and 1804, the Cadwalader family moved to Western Pennsylvania and settled the area, where they laid out the village of Quakertown, Henley said.
Others joined them, including the Sharpless, Shearer and Townsend families as the town grew in number, it became a self-sustaining community with a grist mill, saw mill, train station, machine shop and schoolhouse.
After the passage of the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850, a group of citizens from Lawrence County said that they would, “make a war upon that infamous law,” Hnely said, and around the mid-century, many residing in Quakertown grew to prominence as conductors on a secret collaborative effort to assist the former slaves to freedom, known as the Underground Railroad.
Pleasant Hill Historians plans to return to the site in the future to continue its preservation efforts.
For more information visit phhist.com/quaker.
