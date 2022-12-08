It’s a Christmas present to the community that not even the Grinch could steal.
It fact, the famous holiday character is part of the fun when the New Castle Playhouse presents “Seussical,” opening Friday.
“It’s got the happy ending everyone loves at Christmas and, of course, it wouldn’t be Christmas without the Grinch on the stage,” noted director Brent Rodgers who returns to the Playhouse for the first time since the pandemic pause.
“We are excited to have Brent Rodgers return to the NCP director’s chair,” said the show’s producer Vaughn Hudspath. “He really brings a special type of energy and entertainment quality to his shows. I think the community is going to love ‘Seussical’ because it does have a real nice holiday theme with the character of the Grinch and some of the other Dr. Seuss favorites.”
Noting that “Seussical’s” cast of 40 actors features youngsters and high school students as well as adults, Rodgers said, “It’s exciting after the pandemic to finally be at the point where we can put a bigger cast on stage. It truly is community theater at its purist.
“This show is really 98 percent music and lots of choreography. It’s two hours of non-stop fun that appeals to all age levels,” he added.
Narrated by the Cat in the Hat, “Seussical” tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos. Among them is JoJo, a Who child sent away for thinking too many “thinks.”
Horton faces a double challenge; not only must he protect the Whos from a world of dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by his friend Mayzie La Bird.
“The show pulls together all of Dr. Seuss’s most famous characters and focuses on the themes of friendship, the importance of others and the great moral that we are not alone,” Rodgers said.
Performances take place tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday and Dec. 15-18 at the Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
