Applications are being accepted for the 2019A funding round of the Northwest Commission’s Greenways Block Grant (GBG) program for projects slated to advance recreation, conservation, and heritage initiatives throughout the eight-county region.
The GBG program leverages grant funds through the partnership of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
This method of incorporating cooperative consideration and funding by the public agencies of joint projects will implement the Northwest PA Greenways Plan and meet DCNR and DEP’s statewide and regional goals and priorities.
Grant requests must not exceed $25,000 and require a 50 percent match for DCNR projects and must not exceed $40,000 and require a 10 percent match for DEP projects.
Applications must be signed and received at the Northwest Commission office in Oil City by 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, either by electronic or hard copy, to be considered.
Please visit: northwestpa.org/greenways-block-grant-program/ for guidelines and application. For specific questions, applicants can contact Jennifer Feehan at jenniferf@northwestpa.org or by phone at (814) 677-4800, ext. 106.
“Northwest PA is well suited for a positive economic impact in the petrochemical industry. But I can’t stress enough the importance of the entire Northwest Region working as a whole to fully maximize opportunities,” said Jim Damicis, Camion’s senior vice VP & Project Principal.
Possibly the single most important key to the success of the NWC initiative is coordinating and promoting interests in a way that presents a unified face to the local, national, and global marketplace.
As the plant gets closer to completion the NWC will continue to initiate a regional plan to focus the efforts, provide a single-point accountability, and energize the entire process for successful implementation of business attraction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.