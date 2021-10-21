We have been having some very nice fall weather, so far.
I assume most of you have brought your houseplants inside by now, but some of us have not. I noticed my neighbor, Mike No.3, still has his yuccas out by the pool, and my foliage plants were still on the patio on Saturday.
When the night temperatures start getting into the 40s, it’s time to go into action, and bring those plants inside. There is a big checklist on how to properly do that. The experts say to soak them in water for 15 minutes, check well for bugs, and spray the plant off with a hose before bringing it inside.
I just prop open the door and carry them in.
I’ve found the best time to do this is when my wife is away getting her hair done. That way, I don’t have to listen to her usual comments like, “Look at the mess you’re making!” or “Where are you going to put those?”
It is possible to overwinter Boston ferns, if you have a huge house with large windows. You must remember, the ferns are outside, enjoying the sun and humidity, and all of a sudden you move them inside, where there is no sun or humidity.
This is comparable to you lying on the beach and getting a nice tan in Key West, Florida, in February. The very next day you end up in Juneau, Alaska. This could make you very unhappy, and it won’t be long until your beautiful tan is gone
The ferns that you love and want to keep over during the winter, feel the same way. Instead of losing their tan, they lose their leaves. If they could talk, you would find out how much they protest being moved inside. They miss the sun and humidity so much, they will drop their leaves. You may need a front end loader to haul them all away.
The ferns will survive, if they have proper humidity and light. A bathroom is a good place for them, but you will need to leave the blinds up for sunlight. This may cause some backyard discussion amongst the neighbors.
Another popular plant that can be brought inside is the mandevilla. There are some repercussions if you decide to do this.
Tom Trodden, a fellow Sioux of 62 graduate, former radio disc jockey with WKST and WFEM, and wizard at Fleming Steel, decided to do this. He brought his mandevilla inside, and did not trim it. He placed it outside the next spring, when the weather warmed up.
On June 26, 2021, I received a message from him about his mandevilla that they over-wintered.. He said, “We kept it in the house and it is very healthy, but absolutely no flowers of any kind.”
This is a problem if you keep you mandevilla. It will live, but Tom later informed me that he didn’t get any flowers until late July. By Aug. 29, he sent me another message, “It came back nice.” By that time though, it’s almost ready to take the plant back inside.
If you bring your mandevilla inside, you can trim it back about half way and give it as much light as possible. Just beware, your neighbors who went out and bought new ones that were grown in Florida are going to have blooms way before you do. They will be decorating with corn stalks and fall mums before your plant is blooming.
Bringing my plants inside while the wife was out was a complete success. She has no clue that I brought them in, well, until she reads it in the paper.
Make your space a green space.
