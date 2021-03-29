Grant to support kennel at personal care home

The Human Services Center has received a $4,000 grant award from the Community Foundation of Western PA and Eastern OH.
This grant, which is funded by the Almira Foundation, will be used to make improvements to the dog kennel located at Caritas, one of the Human Services Center’s licensed personal care homes that provides enhanced personal care services to individuals who have mental health disabilities.
Several of the residents at Caritas enjoy helping out at the kennel as part of Human Services Center vocational work program.
Contact the Human Services Center at (724) 658-3578 for additional information on the kennel or to discuss referrals for any of behavioral health services.
