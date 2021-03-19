The Lawrence County Pomona Grange will make applesauce March 20 for the making of apple butter at the Lawrence County Fair.
The project will begin at 8 a.m. at Liberty Grange Hall, and all grange members are encouraged to help.
Mahoning Valley Grange will meet at 7:30 p.m. March 25. Its members will make applesauce for the fall apple butter project at 8 a.m. April 10.
Liberty Grange will host the next Lawrence County Pomona Grange meeting on April 17. A light lunch will be served at noon and the meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Subordinate grange secretary reports are to be submitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.