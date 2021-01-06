After thumbing through many movie suggestions over the past few weeks, I chose to watch a classic that always seems to offend people the most when I tell them I haven’t seen it: “The Lion King.”
I must admit, however, I couldn’t access the 1994 original but rather the live-action from 2019. I know. I’m the worst movie reviewer ever.
Overall, I thought the concept — and visuals — were great, but I couldn’t help but think the entire time, “This is a children’s movie?”
Between the stampede scene — and the aftermath — some of Scar’s dialogue and the ending, I pictured a small, sobbing child.
Although not a movie I’d suggest to four- or five-year-old, there some valuable lessons for slightly older children.
Like when Mufasa explains the circle of life to Simba — although antelopes feed the lions, one day the death of a lion will feed an antelope, or when he tells Simba, “While others search for what they can take, a true king searches for what he can give.”
That quote made me think of another from “Game of Thrones” when character Tywin Lannister — coincidentally referred to as a lion — said, “Any man who must say, ‘I am the king’ is no true king.”
Young Simba, however, apparently didn’t see that “GoT” episode because he couldn’t have shoved his prospect of becoming king in everyone’s face more if he tried.
Possibly the best part of the film was the exchanges between Timon and Pumbaa. The pair were hilarious and wise, so I appreciated their scenes. Zazu, a hornbill bird who acted as Simba and Nala’s guardian, also deserves an honorable mention.
Story-telling wise, I appreciated the reoccurring dialogue and scenes.
Overall, I’d give “The Lion King” — the 2019 live-action version — a B-plus.
To many King fans horror, earlier this month, Disney announced a live-action prequel is in production.
(Maria Basileo is a reporter at the New Castle News. Have a movie you think she should watch? Email her at mbasileo@ncnewsonline.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.