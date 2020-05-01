Going for gold: New Castle Public Library earns honor

The New Castle Public Library earned a gold star.
The recognition comes as part of the Pennsylvania Library Association’s PA Forward Star Program, which commends libraries across the commonwealth for “all the things they do for the populations they serve,” noted Sandra Collins, director of the New Castle facility.
Libraries participating in PA Forward must complete public programming in five different literacies, including basic, health, information, financial and civic/social, to move up the star rankings from bronze to silver to gold.
“There are different things at each level. For example, at the bronze level, it’s using the different literacies in programs and displays,” Collins said, noting that in the past year, the library focused on financial literacy partnering with Citizens Bank to provide sessions on home buying and financial planning.
The New Castle library’s gold designation is valid for three years with the expectation that literacy activities will continue under the PA Forward guidelines.
“We try to provide basic levels of knowledge so our participants can be successful,” Collins said, adding, “It’s a good way for us to partner with local businesses and agencies.
“It’s also a way for us to define who we are,” the director continued. “We do a lot more than circulate books and DVDs.”
Even in a pandemic that remains true.
Although the library has been closed to the public since March 14, Collins said services are still being offered.
Through the library’s website, www.ncdlc.org, downloadable ebooks are available to patrons. Those without a library card can receive temporary access using the Overdrive link on the site or by calling the library between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Each weekday at 10 a.m. a virtual story time for children takes place with more than 20 youngsters taking part via the Zoom link on the website.
Also on the website are links to databases providing everything from language instruction via Mango Languages and test prep services for the SAT and other standardized exams.
For those without internet access, the library has its WiFi on 24 hours a day, which can be accessed in the facility’s parking lot. Boxes of free books for patrons to take and keep are located at both entrances.
Materials already checked out now have an end of May due date and, once the library does open, there will be a fine-free period.
“We know we’re closed until at least May 8,” Collins said, noting that most library employees are working from home, although a few, like herself, remain onsite.
“Right now, we’re getting the building ready to reopen,” she said, explaining that sneeze guards are being installed at the information desk and public computers are being rearranged to allow for social distancing. The staff is also exploring options for the summer reading program, which draws up to 200 children each year.
“We’re looking at virtual options or maybe some small group things,” Collins said. “Most guidelines we’re seeing say we won’t be allow groups of more than 25, so we’re working on different formats with smaller groups.
“It was hard to have to close,” she continued. “A number of people come in here every day to use the computers for job searches, getting their pay stubs, schoolwork and other things. I’m just happy that our funding was already in place for the year, so we’re able to keep up with programming and keep the people here working without any layoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.