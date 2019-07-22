Earlier this month, the Laurel Girl Scouts embarked on an adventure they will never forget.
The group, comprised of 55 registered Girl Scouts of all ages, traveled to New York City and spent the weekend taking in the sights and sounds of the iconic city. Walking more than 11 miles a day, the group covered all of Manhattan, visiting Central Park, Times Square, the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island and the 9/11 Memorial.
The group learned to navigate crowded streets, ferry cruises, double decker buses, cabs and the subway system.
The youngest members brought along their American Girl dolls and enjoyed a morning in the AG Salon, while others rose before the sun for entry into the “Today Show” summer concert series with Maggie Rogers. Smaller groups visited Chinatown, Little Italy, Rockefeller Center and the Empire State Building.
The group also survived the NYC blackout, which caused some girls to be furloughed in an elevator, forced a temporary evacuation from the hotel, lead to the cancellation of the group’s plans to see “Aladdin” on Broadway and left them with cold showers for their final morning in the city.
Troops at Laurel are available for students from kindergarten through 12th grade. For information about joining the Laurel Girl Scouts, visit the Facebook page @LaurelGirlScouts1605.
