The Laurel High School Class of 1959 will have lunch at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 13 at Ben Franklin’s Taproom and Grille on Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township.
The Laurel High School Reunion for classes from 1956 to 1964 will be at noon Nov. 4 at at Medure’s-Villa Banquet Center, 2500 Butler Road. All reservations and money are to be in to your class rep by Oct. 5.
The class of 1959 will also get together at noon Nov. 5 at Ben Franklin’s Taproom and Grille.
