When a plaque commemorating 11 men who died in blasts at the former American Cyanamid plant was unveiled Saturday near a replica of a former Mt. Jackson gas station, it wasn’t the first time that the explosives manufacturer and the popular teen hangout were linked.

The Sinclair station had been a gathering spot for teenagers in the 1950s and ‘60s. It is being recreated as part of the Mt. Jackson Museum project, which also will include a rebuilt, 19th century barn to house memorabilia from the village’s past.

The gas station will serve as the museum office. On Saturday, though, the nearly completed structure served as an indoor waiting area for around 50 people who had come to witness the unveiling of the historical marker.

Among those inside were Ken Shiderly, whose construction company is building the museum structures, and Bill Casto, who worked at the gas station from 1957-63 before joining the Air Force. Both also had spent a lot of social time at the gas station.

The two recalled a night in February 1961 when, after the gas station closed at 10 p.m., they and two others were pondering what they would do next.

When one of the group suggested going to Mardis Gras, all four went to their homes, got some money and clothes, and met back at the station at midnight. At that point, they got in a car and drove straight through to New Orleans.

“First we stopped down in Kentucky or Tennessee to get some money the next day,” Shiderly recalled, “and there was nobody to vouch for us in the bank. So they wouldn’t give us any money.”

Casto explained that “The only money I had was savings bonds. I had three savings bonds that were $25 each, but they had matured, and a couple of them were worth 30-some dollars.”

Nonetheless, the group pushed on to New Orleans, where a third member — Jim Robertson, whose father worked at the American Cyanamid plant between Mt. Jackson and Edinburg — remembered the name of the company president and that he lived in New Orleans. Upon arriving, Shiderly said, they looked up Clifford D. Siverd in the telephone book and gave him a call, saying “We’re paupers from Mt. Jackson,” Shiderly recalled.

“He came by in his Cadillac and took us all down to the bank, and then he said, ‘Fellows, I’ll take you out to dinner tonight, I’ll take you to the bars and the nightclubs and show you around,’” Shiderly said. “So American Cyanamid and the gas station dovetailed together on our trip to Mardis Gras.”

Howard Strohecker, president of the museum association, said construction of the replica Sinclair station is in the home stretch.

“We’re getting close to finishing, another two weeks to a month, maybe.” he said. “Definitely before the end of the year we’ll be all done.

“The heating system has to be finished and the bathrooms have to be finished, and the ceiling, But the building itself is pretty well done.”

And once finished, Shiderly said, it won’t be going anywhere.

“This building happens to be an ICF building,” he said. “It’s foam block filled with concrete and rebar — the same thing they use down South where they have the hurricanes.

“It’s made to withstand 220 mile an hour winds. We put a special roof on here that would stand 200 mile an hour winds also. It’s to be a longevity museum.”

The station may not be quite finished, but there’s enough of it there for Casto to recall his time working at the original business.

“I started working at that gas station when I was a sophomore in high school,” he said. “Ronnie Stickle at that time owned the station. Then he sold it to Bud Hammond, and I kept working for Bud Hammond until the time I went to the service.

“When Bud Hammond took over, we did some automotive work. But when Stickle owned it, it was mostly grease jobs and oil changes, pumping gas and washing windshields. It was a full-service station, but when Bud Hammond took over, Bud started doing some automotive work inside.”

Sinclair stations were identifiable not only by dinosaur-themed signage, but also by a large curved window at one end of the building.

“They were all good memories,” Casto said. “The station is basically just like it was before, except it’s missing that curved glass window (the opening currently is covered with plastic).”

Shiderly, though, promised that the glass is coming, along with replica gas pumps and signs.

As for the barn portion of the project, it has yet to be started. The wood from the 1890s-era barn that was disassembled in 2016 is on site, waiting to be put back together.

“We don’t have our final permit on what we need for building it,” Strohecker said. “That should be soon. When we get that, we can prepare for the barn.”