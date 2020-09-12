GARY CHURCH: You lucky duck, it's time for fall chores

Soon, the leaves are going to start falling, and you've got to work on a plan for what to do with them. No matter what you decide, there is going to be someone who disagrees with you.
My personal plan is to mow them. I never, I mean never, rake them and put them in bags. If this is your choice, go to it, but it is way too much work for me. Chopping them up with my mower adds organic material to my lawn.
I suggest you don't wait until the leaves are a foot thick to mow. Sometimes I mow two or three times a week, to keep the fallen leaves under control.
Then on the other side of the fence. There are reasons for not picking up your leaves. They become overwintering homes for moths, butterflies, snails, spiders, and other insects. It is suggested to leave at least one corner of your yard, where you let nature take its course, and don't disturb the leaves.
Should you prefer to not get rid of your leaves, your neighbors may talk. There is an answer for this. The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation has signs that you can download and place in your yard.
One of my favorite signs reads:
Neighbors may think you're crazy,
or just plain lazy.
But the little guys know
you're a real hero.
Leave the leaves.
There are a few other things that you should leave untouched for the winter.
For those of you who grow the purple cone flower echinacea, the goldfinch (my wife's personal favorite) enjoy eating the seed heads over the winter. Just let them be, and cut them back in the spring.
A few other perennials to leave alone include hardy geraniums (cranesbill), heuchera, hellebores, and creeping phlox.
If you have grown cannas, caladiums, or dahlias, it's almost time to remove them and save the rhizomes for next year. There are several ways to save them, but I like to keep it simple. I clean mine off and place them in a Walmart bag, which my wife makes sure we have plenty of, and place them in a closet that is cool. I told a friend to do this, but she placed them in a sealed baggie and they rotted. They need the air.
Plants like bee balm or peonies may have gotten powdery mildew (that white coating on your leaves), and should be cut back and the foliage thrown away.
I'm getting tired just thinking about all this stuff I have to do. I'd rather be sitting on my patio with my friend the duck.
There have been a lot of ups and downs with those ducks. My neighbors got their daughter three ducks this spring, which was an up. A hawk captured and ate one. That was a down. The male and female that were left came over and made friends with me. That was an up. Last week, a fox ate the female. That was a big down. Now the male hangs out with me more, which is an up. They got another duck to be friends with the male, but he took off up the street to the pond and has not returned, which was a down. This morning, three turkeys showed up in my yard, but the duck chased them away. He also chases Leo the cat, the bunnies, and the groundhogs that show up, which is fun to watch.
He and I sit out on the patio most of the day, except when he goes to the creek in my yard. He probably wants me to hang out with him there, but if I crawled down the bank to the water, I will probably have to spend the rest of my life there.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
