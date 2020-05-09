I haven’t checked every house, but I bet most of them are like mine and have a side that faces north.
The north side of the house gets very little sun. Some homes may also be like mine and have clay soil that does not drain very well. It has rained so much this spring that I’ve thought of having that area stocked with fish.
In my north-facing landscape, I have Solomon’s Seal, ferns and hostas growing, none of which produce a very colorful flower. I’m going to change that this year by planting a perennial that I have never liked, which means my wife will probably love it.
I’ve decided to plant the cardinal flower, Lobelia cardinalis, which is a perennial that tolerates shade and damp conditions. Since you will never guess what color the bloom is, I’ll tell you. It’s red. It received its name from the color of a Roman Catholic cardinal’s robe.
The cardinal flower is a native wildflower that can be found in the wooded area of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Wisconsin and right next door in Ohio.
The plant can grow 3 to 4 feet tall. The red tubular flowers appear from mid-summer until frost. Because the flowers are tubular, bees can’t get to the pollen, but you know who can, the hummingbirds. They love its rich nectar, and the flowers love getting pollinated. It’s a win-win situation.
Once the flowers are pollinated, they will turn to seed. If you bury the seeds under your mulch, you will get new cardinal plants, so them being short lived really doesn’t matter. You can also dig them up in the fall, break off the new plants with some roots that are growing around the crown and replant them. They should be planted 12 inches apart.
There is some good and some bad news that I should tell you about the plant. First, it is toxic, should you decide to eat a ton of it. The other news is, in days of old, they would grind up the roots and use it as an aphrodisiac or love potion. That is all the comment I am allowed on that subject.
The plants are deer resistant and will grow along stream banks and in wooded areas. They should be okay in full sun this far north. You just have to remember to keep them moist. You finally have a perennial for that wet, shady area that will give you some color.
The weather forecast this weekend and the virus problem mean it may not be the best weekend for shopping for plants. But guess what, it’s Mother’s Day, so you are going to have to bite the bullet, put your mask on and go shopping.
You may spot me at Weingartner’s Greenhouse for a few hours today and the rest of May, doing what I do best, chit chatting with customers. The new owner, Don Barbour, who also owns Stoneboro Nurseries, asked me to help out. He just bought another greenhouse in Knox, and he is spread a little thin this year.
I can’t wait to get back after 14 years of retirement. I’ll be the old guy wearing the blue mask with white stars, made by the one and only Jane Cullen of the New Bedford area. I probably won’t see you, because my glasses will be fogged up.
The best part is Don said he would get me a high stool to sit on. His reason, he didn’t want me to overdo it. I told him, “If there is one thing that I am good at, it’s not overdoing it.”
I hope you ladies have a great Mother’s Day. Sadly, since their are no buffets, I won’t.
Make your space a green space.
