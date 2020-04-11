I am happy to report that all is well at the Church household. We have no signs of any virus.
Due to being quarantined, eating out is no longer an option. Yes, my wife has taken up cooking again, at least a couple times a week. I wasn’t aware that we still had an oven.
There is one small problem about being together 24 hours a day. On occasion, we may have a small spat. In all of our years together, my trips to the bathroom have never been a topic of discussion. Now she thinks each trip is a news flash and breaks into a small commentary, like she worked for CNN. If my chair even makes a tiny squeak, she immediately turns her head to see why I moved.
To keep the peace, I have been doing as much work outside as possible. If you are married, I suggest you try the same thing. It is very therapeutic and might give you some extra patience when the other member of the household makes comments on how loose your socks are.
My first chore has been weeding the flower beds. For this, I usually use a swoe, a hoe shaped like a golf club. I’ve noticed that since the ground is still moist and the grass and weeds are so young, they are very easy to pull out by hand. This way I am not disturbing the soil and uncovering more weed seeds. Weeding when the ground is wet makes it very easy.
Thanks to the good people at Preen, I have several sample containers of weed preventer that I applied to prevent future weeds from coming up. I used the extended control, which keeps weeds from coming up for 6 months. This is nice because I work outside much better in the spring than during the hot summer months when I tend to spend more time relaxing.
My old school buddy, Larry Markowitz, extended me an invitation to come over and help him weed his garlic. I thanked him for his invitation, but I woefully had to decline. There is a Preen for vegetable gardening that I would suggest Larry use so that he may not have to weed next year. It only lasts a month, and has to be reapplied, but no weeding. Yes, it is organic.
Next on my list of chores, and to help keep social distancing from my wife, is to remove all the seed heads from my rose of Sharons. If they are not removed, they fall to the ground and germinate. Pulling them up after they get started is not the easiest thing I’ve ever had to do. Clipping the seed heads off and getting rid of them will help prevent that chore. Don’t let them fall to the ground, or you may end up with an invasive species.
It was such a nice day last week that all my neighbors and I were out mowing the lawn. I might have missed who the first guy to mow in the neighborhood was, but I think I know answer. When I questioned Dave “Pothole” Duran on why he was mowing so early, when his grass hadn’t started to grow yet, he said to me, “This is my third time.” Dave reported that he sold his house and will be moving. This gives Harold Rapp and me a chance at winning that prestigious award.
Stay safe and get out and do some garden chores. It will help keep your sanity and may prevent a mishap with the kitchen broom landing on your head.
By the way, an up-to-the-minute report: I just sneezed and my wife shouted from the other room, “Shut up!”
Time for some more gardening chores, I guess.
Make your space a green space.
