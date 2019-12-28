I hope you all had a wonderful Christmas. Since I am writing this Christmas morning, I have no idea how mine is going to turn out. I hope I get lots of stuff, after all, I’ve been fairly good this past year.
This is also the time of year that All American Selections post the winners of their plant trials ,and I, in turn, report to you about them.
One of this year’s big winners was an African marigold series called, get ready for this, Marigold Big Duck. I doubt at the time of the trials anyone on the AAS staff had any idea that Devlin “Duck” Hodges would be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, plus be the winner of the Alabama Duck Calling Championship.
If you are a Steelers fan, how can you not plant Marigold Big Duck Gold in your flower bed this coming spring? That’s assuming, of course, he quits throwing so many interceptions.
At the plant trials, several judges noticed that the Big Duck marigold varieties were the only ones still standing at the end of the season. As it looks now, Duck Hodges may be the only Steelers quarterback still standing at the end of their season.
Big Duck marigolds will all be in full bloom when next year’s football season rolls around. You will be able to go out and cut a few flowers for a little party decor.
The Big Duck blooms are larger than other marigolds, measuring 3 to 4 inches around, and the foliage is a bushy dark green. They will grow 15 inches tall in your garden or container.
If you were paying attention, earlier I mentioned that they are an African marigold. There are French marigolds, but they are smaller in size. The African marigolds are larger and, as you guessed, are native to Mexico and Central America. This also true for the French varieties.
The plants were discovered growing in Mexico and taken back to Europe and Africa. The name marigold comes from a religious celebration where the plants were used and were called Mary’s Gold.
To be sure to acquire the Duck marigold series, you may have to order them from a seed catalog. I see where some seed companies are selling them 25 seeds for $4.95.
If you want flowers by the end of May, they should be started indoors around income tax time. You can direct sow them in containers or in the ground around May 15. You may have to wait a little longer for the blooms to appear.
There are reports that marigolds help deter animals. I personally have not found this to be effective, but if it works for you, do it.
Marigolds are one of the easiest plants to grow. Just plant them in full sun, and water them when you are in the mood. Not much fertilizer is required.
I had the honor this year to play bass guitar for the First Baptist Christmas Eve service. The band is very high tech, which I am not. They all have earphones in their ears, so they can hear the clicks for when a song starts. I don’t own a pair of earphones.
This year, one song was started by a bass solo. Since I don’t have earphones, they decided for the pianist to direct me when to start the song. I was still having trouble starting on time.
While wrapping my wife’s present this year, I opened the box and what did I see inside but a pair of earphone accessories. Now what would you do? I’ve never seen her use earphones in her entire life. I gently removed them from the package, and snuck them into my guitar case. She never knew that while listening to my beautiful bass introduction, I was using her Christmas present to start it on time. If you don’t tell her, she will never know they were in her present.
I’d tell you what else I got her, but in the morning I always prefer to wake up alive.
Make your space a green space.
