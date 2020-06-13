If you’ve wondered what I have been doing for the last couple of weeks, the answer is weeding. The first three hours of every day, I’ve spent trying to get rid of those green things that are growing where I don’t want them to grow.
This brings back memories of Mr. Butkowski’s eighth-grade science class, where he said, “A weed is any plant growing where you don’t want it to grow.” This means the grass growing in my flower bed is a weed, although when it grows in my lawn it is not a weed.
How you weed is entirely up to you. I always stress that the best time to weed is after a rain, when the ground is soft and the weeds are easily removed.
This method became a slight problem last week. Since my knee operation, I no longer can kneel. Hence, I remove weeds by sitting in my departed sister Evelyn’s motorized wheelchair. Since it needs a new battery, I decided to sit in one of our patio chairs and weed. I noticed right away that the back legs started to sink, but I ignored it. All at once, the back legs sank all the way up to the seat, but the front legs did not. There I was in my front lawn on my back facing the sky, looking like an astronaut ready for blast off. Fortunately, none of my neighbors were out and my wife wasn’t home, so there are no videos of this blessed event.
Using Round-Up to kill weeds is a lot easier, but there are pros and cons to using it. There are many perennials that I planted and forgot about the following year that got sprayed and are no longer with us. May they rest in peace. Sometimes, the drift will land on plants and may cause some damage.
That could happen with any spray. A few weeks ago, I decided to spray my gutters with Wet & Forget. I can’t say it did a fantastic job, but the directions say it may take a year. I’ll wait!
The problem was the drift got on the leaves of my Distant Memory Colocasia (elephant ears) and spotted them.
Round-Up kills everything and should not be used in a lawn. There are weed killers for the lawn, like Weed B Gon, that just kill the weeds, not the grass.
Using Round-Up is easier than risking your life by sitting in a lawn chair and hoeing the weeds, but the weed’s remains, remain. That’s not very attractive either, but they can be weed whacked after their funeral.
Weeding my way may take weeks, and you have disturbed the soil, letting new weeds grow. This is where Preen Weed Preventer comes is handy, if you remember to use it.
Weeding is also a great way to meet new friends. As I was working on the side of my house, who came over to visit but my neighbor’s two new ducks. They supervised me for about an hour and a half, until I broke for lunch. We chatted the whole time. Well, to be honest, I did most of the chatting, while they were busy with their beaks in the grass, eating something, but I have no idea what.
We bonded and now when I’m outside, they come over for a visit. I’ve learned that it is best to chit chat with them while sitting in the lawn, instead of on the patio. For some reason, cement causes them to want them to relieve themselves, several times!
Fortunately, duck poop removal isn’t on my job description. How did I know that 46 years ago, when I married my wonderful wife Carol, that duck poop removal was one of her many hidden talents – and she’s good at it!
Happy Anniversary Dear!
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.