Last summer, I was invited to view some snapdragons in a planting at Carolyn J. Preisel’s residence on the East Side.
I had a lovely visit with Carolyn and her daughter Lee, took some photos, and returned home. Because the memory that I used to have no longer works, I forgot all about my visit.
What Carolyn wanted me to see was her snapdragons, which she didn’t plant. She did plant some a few years ago, but they keep coming back and in different colors.
In our area, snapdragons are considered to be annuals, and this was unusual. The following article will help explain “The Return of the Snapdragons.” (You need to imagine a little drama music in the background while you’re reading that last line.)
The botanical name for snapdragons, which most of you don’t care about, is Antirrhinum majus, Antirrhinum meaning like a snout. The majus part is translated as “dragon nose.”
The reason for their name is the flower heads look like the snout of a dragon. When pollinators visit and open the flower jaws, they open and shut in a snapping motion. I will be honest, as many snapdragons as I have handled, they never once reminded me of a dragon. I may be frightened of a dragon, but never once has a snapdragon caused me to run for my life.
The poor little wimpy honey bees are not strong enough to open the jaws to get to the pollen. It has to be done by the larger bumble bees.
Snapdragons like cooler weather and may not bloom well during a hot summer. They will perk up again when the weather gets cooler.
Full sun to partial shade is needed for best results.
The easiest way to grow snapdragons is by purchasing them in a cell pack at your local garden center. They can be grown from seed, which is how Carolyn’s plants are appearing.
If you want to grow them from seed, you can start them indoors anywhere from six to 12 weeks before May 15. They need light, so set them under grow lights or in a very sunny window. The grow lights should be on for 16 hours a day.
When you get six true leaves, the top should be pinched to make them bushier.
Carolyn does not do any of the above. The seeds that fall off the plant stay in the soil all winter, and come up the following spring in various locations. Carolyn gets a surprise each year.
The powers that be say that you should sow seeds directly in the soil on May 1, but Carolyn’s experience is the seed winters over, no matter what the weather.
Snapdragons come in several different heights. The Rocket series is probably the tallest in the family, growing to two or three feet tall. Madame Butterfly is next with a height of 24 to 30 inches.
If you want to use them as front plants, Tutti Frutti will grow 10 to 12 inches tall, and Candy Tops mix is about 6 to 8 inches high.
Snapdragons are not to be eaten by humans because they are poisonous. No need to worry about your dogs, cats and horses, because it doesn’t affect them.
The plants could use about an inch of water each week, but try to water near the bottom and not get the leaves wet.
Like the Rocket Series, I am the tallest member of my family. My Dad was 5’6’’ but I ended up at 6’3’’. Some of my uncles were tall, but I beat them all.
A trait that I got from my mother is that, although I am an older gentleman, I still do not have gray hair, which is probably why a lot of people think I am my wife’s son.
Make your space a green space.
