I was never a big fan of the country music artist Boxcar Willie. Merle Haggard was my choice, back when I actually listened to the radio.
While observing the list of tomatoes that Weingartner’s has on hand this year, I saw a variety called Boxcar Willie. To be truthful, I have never heard of it. After studying all of its attributes, I may grow a few this year to see if Boxcar Willie is a tomato that I might enjoy. I just wish they would come out with a Merle Haggard variety.
Beefmaster has always been my tomato of choice. I always liked it because it was a large juicy tomato, and it made my old neighbor Mike’s tomatoes look a little puny. The flavor is great, but the first fruit, like most beefsteaks, is not the most attractive. It looks more like a group of large bubbles. In addition to that, Mike grew earlier tomatoes, which he picked and proudly strutted before me with that “I have the first tomato” look.
So, what’s so special about Boxcar Willie?
It is a heirloom variety, which is a good choice if you want that old-fashioned tomato flavor. It is reported to be better tasting than most of the newer hybrids. I have not tried one, so if you don’t like it, blame the tomato critics.
One tomato critic did a taste test between the Brandywine, Mortgage Lifter and the Boxcar Willie. He preferred the Brandywine, but Mortgage Lifter and Boxcar Willie were tied for second. Boxcar Willie was the smallest of the three.
When I grew the Brandywine, it was prone to cracking. Boxcar Willie does not crack.
What causes cracking is a watering problem. Should we have a dry spell, the tomato adjusts to those conditions. When the rain finally comes, or you decide you had better water your plants, the inside of the tomato grows faster than the outside skin, thus you get cracking. This can be prevented by mulching or good watering practices. Growing crack-free tomatoes is another good idea, if you aren’t able to control the watering.
Cracking and splitting are not the same thing. Cracking occurs along the side of the tomato, while splitting happens near the top. My Beefmasters sometimes split a little, but that’s not a big problem. I just cut the top off, well actually, my wife cuts the top off. She cuts up the tomatoes because we differ on how to slice them. I like mine sliced thin; she likes hers cut thick.
Boxcar Willie matures in 80 days, which makes it a little late for my old neighbor Mike to grow. By the way, he lives in Texas now and, to rub it in, he sent me a photo of his first tomato that he just picked. He will never change.
Boxcar Willie is good for making sauce, is very meaty and has few seeds.
It is best not to grow your tomatoes close to corn, potatoes or fennel, because of disease problems. I would add peppers and eggplant to that list. They are all in the same family, except the corn.
I mentioned last week that I was going back to work at Weingartner’s Greenhouse on Saturday. Because of the bad weather, they really didn’t need me, so I got laid off.
Get this, the new owner, Don Barbour, sent me a text saying he was getting phone calls as to when I might appear. The only person I can think of who would do that is my wife. She would love to know when I will finally be out of the house.
Today, I will be there from 10 a.m. until noon to answer any of your gardening questions. During that time if you see a woman dancing in the streets in a tutu, that would probably be my wife celebrating that I am finally out of the house.
Make your space a greenspace.
