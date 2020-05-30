The word “bluegrass” might be a little confusing to some.
Would you be talking about the grass or a style of music? Is it a weed, or is it a nice lush lawn? Finally, why isn’t a bluegrass lawn, blue?
To answer the first question, since this is a garden column, we will be discussing the grass, not the music.
The answer to the second question is both. Bluegrass can be a weed or a lush lawn.
There is an annual bluegrass, Poa annua, which we will discuss first. It shames me to say, I have it growing in my backyard. It is so bad right now, I hang my head in sorrow every time I sit in my glider chair on the patio. Luckily, a lot of my neighbors just think I’m sleeping, which may be another possibility.
Should you look at your lawn and see seedheads forming, you probably have the annual bluegrass weed. I couldn’t help pointing that out to my friend Herb, while touring his property. Herb said, “After the seedheads go away, you won’t notice it.” Herb was correct, it blends in with the other bluegrass.
Annual bluegrass only lasts one season, then it dies. The seedheads you see now will drop off and lay in the ground to pop up again next year.
This can be prevented, just like you would prevent crabgrass from coming back, by putting down a herbicide on your lawn in the early spring. When the forsythias bloom, it is time to go to work on preventing crabgrass and annual bluegrass weeds.
You do have a choice on which control product to use. Corn gluten herbicides are organic if you prefer to use that method.
Scotts Crabgrass Preventer is a chemical-based choice. Both choices prevent the seeds from germinating, but do not kill the weeds after they come up.
The last question, “why isn’t the grass blue,” bothered me as a child. I can very well remember visiting Kentucky with my parents and looking for grass that was blue. I was very disappointed not to find it. I was also disappointed when my parents tried to make me drink milk, straight from the cow. How gross! They had to go buy me a quart of chocolate milk at the store, which I handled very well.
Bluegrass came over on the boat from Europe. If you let it grow to a height of 2 to 3 feet, it produces a seedhead, which is blue.
If I don’t get my lawnmower back pretty soon from the shop, we may be able to witness the blue seedheads.
Poa pratensis is the perennial bluegrass. Poa is the Greek word for fodder, and pratensis is the Latin word for meadow. You usually find it in a box of grass seed, mixed with rye and fescue grass seeds. Bluegrass makes a very nice lawn, but it has a few issues.
If you are like me, when you plant your grass seed, you go out and check every hour to see if it came up yet. You would be doing that for about three weeks with bluegrass seeds.
That’s why it is mixed with rye grass. Rye grass comes up in a week. When you see this, don’t stop watering. You have a couple of weeks left before the bluegrass seeds come up.
It does not do well in the shade, or during drought. When I was a student at the week-long Scotts Lawn Seminar in Marysville Ohio, they told me if you fertilize well, the bluegrass will prevail. If you don’t fertilize, the fescue will out preform the bluegrass. Fescues work better in the shade.
What’s weird is that somehow an article from the New Castle News Business Whirled section announcing my attendance at the Scotts Lawn School appeared on my desk. The photo was taken in the late ‘70s. I can now see why my wife found me so irresistible. I looked just like Boston Blackie.
Make your space a green space.
