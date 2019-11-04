I had great success this year with my tuberous begonias. They must have really liked me, because they are still hanging around.
Every other home is decorated for Halloween with corn stalks, pumpkins and mums. This is not so at the Church residence.
We have begonias (both tuberous and fibrous), canna lilies and elephant ears still on display.
The reason is that I want to overwinter the tubers, so I can plant them again next spring. OK, I’m a little cheap. To do this, you are supposed to wait for a light frost to kill the foliage, then cut the foliage back, and dig up the tubers. I haven’t had a light frost yet at my house. Plus, I usually let the plants live as long as they want to.
For those of you who have what we call bulb plants still surviving, here is how to store them over the winter.
This may save you a couple of bucks next spring and possibly keep you from going bankrupt.
After the foliage dies back, cut it off and dig up the tubers, rhizomes or corms. Begonias are tubers, Cannas are rhizomes, and elephant ears are corms, but from henceforth, we will call them all bulbs.
After digging, gently wash the soil off the bulbs. Do not use a scrub brush, because that will scrape the bulb, and disease could possibly enter through the scratch, like when you get a boo-boo.
After their bath, just like you do, they need to dry, of course. They may take a little longer to dry than you, like a couple of days longer, but there is no need to apply deodorant or body talc to them.
Place the bulbs in a bag that you get from your favorite store, and put them in a basement or closet where the temperatures are in the 40- to 50-degree area.
If your crisper in the fridge is empty, you can store them in there. If your crisper is full, you can possibly ask my wife, and for a slight charge, she’ll store your bulbs in our crisper.
I can guarantee, it’s always empty. It would be a good place to hide a dead body, because no one ever looks in there.
Next April, take the bulbs out and pot them up. You need to make sure the indented side is up on the tuberous begonias, and the eye side is up on the cannas.
Don’t plant them too deep, or you won’t get any blooms -- just ask me.
Three to five inches deep is good for the cannas.
The begonias can be planted in a pot that is two-thirds full of well drained soil, and then cover it slightly. Corms should be planted 3 inches deep with pointy side up.
Leave them inside in a sunny window until Memorial Day. Then put them outside wherever you so desire.
This will not work with the fibrous begonias, which are grown from seed.
Speaking of elephant ears and cannas, my old neighbor, Mike, came to visit me, all the way from Texas. He happened to mention that his cannas and elephant ears were bigger than mine. I bet!
Also this year to greet the Halloween crowd is the brand new present that my friend Joe got me.
Joey went shopping again at the Goodwill store, and saw something he thought I couldn’t live without. I am now the proud owner of a painted brick that says “Don’t Bug Me.”
It also has a cute little ladybug painted on it. When I finally bring my begonias in, I can also bring this brick inside, and use it whenever it is needed.
Make your space a green space.
