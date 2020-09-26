GARY CHURCH: Ringo a star among rose bushes

It was during the ‘60s, when the Beatles were rising to fame, that I learned to play the bass guitar. Since I have never been a big fan of reading music, I learned to play by listening to records – yes, the vinyl 33 1/3 ones.
I bought my bass from Chuck Farone who worked in a music store in the plaza by the Get Go in Union Township. It wasn’t long before I realized the amp I used for my accordion would not last playing a bass through it. It croaked.
Two groups that I followed that had great bass players were the Kingsmen of “Louie, Louie” fame and, of course, the Beatles. I remember how hard I had to work to learn the bass run in the chorus of the Beatles’ song “Boys.” It was sung by Ringo the drummer, but Paul’s bass part in the song was what I listened to.
That was 60 years ago. My bass playing now is subbing for my friend Norm in the First Baptist Worship Band.
When I opened up my flowering shrub catalog from Spring Meadow Nursery, a grower for Proven Winner shrubs, there was a rose bush that caught my eye. It had sunny yellow blooms, with a bold red ring in the center. I looked down at the description and found out the name of this striking rose. They called it “Ringo.”
This probably refers to the ring in the center of the rose, but when I hear the name “Ringo,” there is only one thing that comes to my mind, the Beatles’ drummer and the song “Boys.”
Ringo the rose is a shrub rose that gets five to seven petals with a light scent. Like the Knock-Outs, there is no care involved in growing this rose. Just plant it and forget it. No need to deadhead it every time a rose fades.
When the flowers do start to fade, the blooms change color and turn white with a pink ring. This is very eye catching.
It is a re-bloomer, so you should have flowers most of the summer. Just plant it where it gets at least six to eight hours of sun. In the spring, cut it back by a third to half, and it will re-bloom for you on new wood.
I have learned from experience not to plant rose bushes too close to the edge of my landscape, close to grass that I mow. Sometimes my arm looks like I was in a fight with a bear – and lost – when I’m done mowing.
Ringo the rose has won several awards in Europe and is now available in the United States. I was checking online as to the price of them. They ranged from $19.95 to $79. Personally, I’d get the one for $19.95.
There is another rose that is closely related to the Ringo, called Ringo All Starr. It is a melon orange color, with a cherry red center. When the rose starts to fade, the colors turn to lavender and pink. Ringo All Star was named the Royal Horticulture Society Rose of the Year in 2015. It grows 2 to 3 feet tall and 3 feet wide.
Both roses were bred by Chris Warner of Shropshire, England. I wonder if he knows Ringo? After all, Ringo’s last name is Starr.
Though these two roses do not need any care, I like to feed mine with Miracle Gro for Roses about every two weeks. It helps to keep the plant vigorous and full of blooms.
Although I played in several bands as a teenager, none of them ever did the song “Boys.” I never got to use that run that I worked so hard on. But, if Ringo ever needs a fill in bass player, just give me a call. I’m ready!
Make your space a green space.
