I like almost all plants, but I enjoy some of them more than others. This year, I was a tad disappointed in the Proven Winners 2020 National Plant of the Year. They chose the Diamond Collection Euphorbia.
Perhaps you remember a few weeks back I wrote about the origin of the plant group Euphorbia. It earned its name from King Juba ll who named the plant that caused the back door trots after his personal physician who discovered the plant, Old Doc Euphorbus. Poinsettias and several succulents are part of this family.
The Diamond Euphorbias have small white flowers, loads of them. They are mainly used as a filler in containers or hanging baskets. I have used them, and they are indestructible, but just not a very colorful plant.
If you were to wander into your local garden center, and not have read this article, you may select the incorrect Diamond Frost for your garden. I would like to enlighten you on your choices.
There are actually three different varieties to choose from.
Let’s start with the Diamond Snow Euphorbia. This is a double flowering plant, which has the showiest blooms. It will get 2 to 3 feet tall and 18 inches wide, and has a more rounded shape than the other varieties. It can be used in the front of your plantings, and makes a nice border.
Number two on the list is the original Diamond Frost Euphorbia. It’s one of those plants you pass up while looking at all the other colorful annuals that are available. It’s a blender. It gets along well with others and leaves you a touch of white in your containers. It is similar in size to the Diamond Snow, but only has single flowers. Proven Winners says “It adds an airy touch to containers,” should you need an airy touch.
Last on the list is the Diamond Mountain Euphorbia. As you probably figured out by the name, it is the mega-sized one, getting up to 3 feet tall and wide. You can plant it in masse in your landscape, or use it for an extra large upright plant in a container.
All three like full or part sun, and need well-drained soil. If you don’t like work, the Diamond series needs no pruning or deadheading. Of course if you place them on your porch or patio, a good shop vac may be needed for when the tens of million of flowers fall off.
Like poinsettias, the Diamond Euphorbias all contain a sticky white sap, which some may be allergic to. I’m not.
If you don’t pay close attention to this article, and just pick up a couple of Euphorbias in the garden center, you may end up with two different size plants, similar to something my old neighbor Mike would do. Be sure and read the label closely to be sure you picked the correct one you wanted.
I hope Santa brought you everything you asked for. Unfortunately, there were several things on my list that he must have left on the shelf at the North Pole.
The most disappointing thing was a frame I asked for, to put my Penn State Extension Tree Tender Course diploma in. I don’t have many diplomas, so when I get one, I want to display it, just like Doc Snow does with all of his certificates in his office. The only place I have available right now is over my wedding picture, which hangs in my office. Maybe that might help Mrs. Santa remember it when my birthday rolls around.
Make your space a green space.
