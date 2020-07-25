GARY CHURCH: Proper fertilizer needed for plant health

It was way back in 1990, while I was employed as a grower, that the calibrachoa made the greenhouse scene.
I didn’t particularly care for it. I was more into the larger flowering petunias, rather than these much smaller bloomers called million bells.
When they first came out, we were instructed to tell everyone that they grow best in containers. Growing them in the soil was a no-no, because of water and disease problems. Most varieties are still recommended for container planting only.
From checking all the hanging baskets and containers in the area, I think they have become more popular than petunias. If you see baskets with what you think are little flowering petunias, those are calibrachoa, or million bells.
I was visiting some friends who had several baskets of them growing on their patio. Having a trained eye, I couldn’t help but notice that they were turning yellow, or as we pros call it, chlororsis. Under severe cross examination, my friend confessed she had been feeding them every two weeks with Miracle Gro.
You ask, “If she was feeding them, why did they turn chlorotic?”
There is a chance that if you are growing them, you may have the same problem. Perhaps I can explain what happened.
I apologize, but I have to go into some technical stuff. Calibrachoa needs iron to stay green. Depending on the fertilizer you use, iron may become unavailable to the plant.
Most fertilizers like Miracle Gro have EDTA in them. As you probably learned in first grade, this is the iron chelate, which a plant needs to stay green. But, it is only available to the plant if the pH is between 4.0 and 6.2. You can feed it every day, and it still will turn yellow if the pH isn’t low enough.
Proven Winners fertilizer contains EDDHA. You probably learned in 2nd grade, but may have forgotten, that using EDDHA, a plant can take in the iron, no matter how high the pH is. Thankfully, this ends all the technical data.
I fertilized my friend’s plants with Proven Winners fertilizer, and, within one week, the plants were green again.
This is also true with petunias, trumpet vines, and tomatoes. If your new growth is turning yellow, your plants need iron.
Proven Winners fertilizer is not available everywhere. Usually a greenhouse will carry it, if you can find one open. It comes in a plastic tub. Don’t confuse it with the Proven Winners Time Release fertilizer, which is good, but not the answer.
As I was typing this article, my phone rang. It was none other than Jeanette Missey. She was having problems with her petunias starting to look straggly.
For those of you who may have the same problem, petunias should be trimmed back by about a third on the Fourth of July. I told Jeanette she still has time to trim them, which will create new growth, and the plant will get bushy again.
In other big news, I went to the food giveaway at Shenango High School. I didn’t get any food, but I did get to meet and talk with Ben Roethlisberger.
I told Ben the story about my wife and his mother-in-law going ice skating with a church group. This good-looking guy shows up, and my wife pointed him out to her friend, mentioning how handsome he was. She probably said the same about me, I just didn’t hear it.
Fortunately, my wife did not marry him, but the girl she was with did. They had a beautiful daughter, whom Ben married.
Ben smiled, but I don’t think he was that impressed with my story. Maybe next time I’ll tell him about me going out for football and throwing up the first hour of practice. I retired from the game that moment. If I didn’t, I might have ended up being a Steeler.
Make your space a green space.
