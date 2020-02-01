I started my illustrious career working at Welker’s Greenhouse on Harbor Road.
I can’t say it was my favorite job of all time, but I had to make payments on my beautiful 1963 Buick Wildcat Convertible, so I stuck with it. I did every job imaginable while working there. None that I really liked, but it was a learning experience.
One boring job was planting three cuttings of the split leaf philodendron in a pot, and tying them to a 2 to 3-foot bark. The greenhouse grower, Woody, would then grow them on, until they about reached the top of the bark. Then we would sell them on the route trucks that covered the tri-state area.
Foliage plants became my strong suit in the ‘60s and ‘70s, when they were a hot item, but that trend began to fade, and I widened my knowledge of other types of plants. Now foliage plants are making a big comeback.
Each year, there is a plant show in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, named the Tropical Plant Industry Exhibition. All the biggies attend it, except me. I don’t think my wife wants to send me to Florida, pay for me living in a luxurious hotel suite, eating some fine food and sunbathing by the ocean, while she’s at home dusting the furniture.
But, I do get reports of what went on at the show. What caught my eye this year was the plant voted the 2020 favorite new foliage plant. It was Monstera deliciosa Thai Constellation.
This is the same split leaf philodendron that I planted 55 years ago, but with a splash of creamy white color on the large glossy leaves. It’s the fifth year in a row that Costa Farms of Miami, Florida, a company that I used to purchase plants from when I worked at Weingartner’s, has won.
Thai Constellation will grow well indoors in low light, but will grow faster in a brightly lit room by a window. It is drought tolerant, in case watering slips your mind once in a while.
This plant is considered an epiphyte. It climbs a support and attaches to it using aerial roots. It gets its moisture and food from the air, so it is very easy to grow.
The leaves, like myself, change with age. As they age, the leaves split, which is why the plant is sometimes called a Swiss cheese plant. I remember when I started at Welker’s, I weighed 165 pounds. I’ve changed a little bit over time also, and, as you have probably noticed, I no longer have my appendix.
What I can’t figure out about this plant is when they stopped calling it a pertussum. That sounds a lot nicer than Monstera. That’s a little scary.
Now the bad news. I’m not sure where this plant is available. I noticed on Ebay that it was selling for $200 for a cutting. Then you would have to plant it like I did in the old days. I’m sure the price will come down when it gets into Walmart. I did hear that it was a big on social media, but so far I am not Facebook friends with it.
Houseplants are making a big comeback because they clean the air and help you to relax. If you can’t sleep, a jasmine or lavender plant in the bedroom gives off a fragrance that is suppose to calm you and you fall asleep. Personally, I use a fan.
I may have mentioned this before, but Costa Nurseries is one of the largest plant operations in the United States. It’s funny that when they need a computer update, my First Baptist fellow bass player Norm, flies to Fort Lauderdale and fixes it. I bet his wife Linda lets him stay in luxurious hotels, enjoy fine dining and dab his toes in the pool. Or perhaps he has a much better expense account than I do.
Make your space a green space.
