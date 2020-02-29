There is no garden chore that I love more than pruning. Sometimes I just can’t stop cutting off branches. I have considered getting counseling for this.
Now is a good time to go out and check your trees. Scout for damaged branches, water sprouts, diseased or crossing branches.
Today we will discuss the pruning of the flowering crab tree. Larger trees should be left to the experts who can climb up a tree without falling off.
Take a quick look at your flowering crab tree. If you spot a lot of branches shooting straight up from a limb, those most likely are water sprouts. They must go.
Next look for dead branches. They all probably look dead this time of year, but if you suspect a branch has passed away, scrape it. If it is creamy, it is still alive. Should it be brown or black, call the coroner.
Another thing to look for is crossing branches. If they have been crossing for a long time, both may need to be removed. We don’t want the remaining branch to feel lonely. If the branches are young, just remove one of them, and the other one should be fine and make new friends.
The problem with pruning is if you mess up, you can’t get out the duct tape or Super Glue to fix it. That’s why it is best to study the tree instead of going out after a fight with your wife and starting to hack away.
There are a few rules to pruning that you should follow. The first is try not to remove more than 20 percent of the branches. My old neighbor Mike did this to his pear tree, and the next year he had 2 million, one hundred and sixty two thousand water sprouts shooting up. It is one of the bushiest trees in the neighborhood but with very little pear production.
The first cut should be under the branch about 4 to 5 inches from the trunk, cutting up a few inches. Then you can saw away about 2 to 3 inches further out. The section that you have left can be removed, near the branch collar.
I prefer pruning with a pruner while the branches are still small and can be easily removed. If the branches are out of reach, I have a brand new telescoping lopper that I can’t wait to use. I need to figure out a way to restrain myself from wandering around the neighborhood with it.
Don’t be afraid to remove lower branches so you can mow under the tree without getting decapitated. When looking into the woods, you will notice that trees get rid of their own lower branches, because they don’t need them. Neither do you.
Pruning now is good, because there is no disease present to enter the wound. If you prune in the summer, there are many diseases such as fire blight present. It is not recommended to seal the wound with sealer.
The only thing I don’t like about pruning is picking up the branches. My method is to get on my riding mower with the grabber that I got when I received my new knee, ride around and pick up the branches. On occasion, my wife will even help, bless her heart. Diseased branches should be destroyed.
Removing branches will keep the air flowing in the tree, which will help prevent disease. I’ve heard the same thing about removing body fat, but since I can’t use my new loppers on that, I’ll just keep what I have.
Make your space a green space.
