I’m not sure of the exact numbers, but there have to be close to 10 million plant awards given out each year. The plant I’m writing about today was given the Green Thumb Award for 2020.
A lot of you are familiar with the ornamental sweet potato vine (Ipomoea), which you can find in your garden centers. They come in different shades, and you place them in a hanging basket or container. They vine down the container, or can be used as an annual summer groundcover. I may not be their biggest fan, but they do make a statement in a container.
When the season is over, you throw all of your plants away, including the sweet potato vine.
Boy, do I have big news for you. There is a new sweet potato vine available that actually forms an edible sweet potato, that you can serve your family this Thanksgiving. Think of how proud you will be, when the family sinks their teeth into your sweet potato, and you proudly stand up and announce, “I grew that!” You will probably get a standing ovation.
Thanks to the hardworking folks at Louisiana State University, I would like to introduce you to the Treasure Island line of sweet potatoes. You can plant them in your containers, hanging baskets or flower gardens for added color. Just in time for the holidays, you dig them up, cook them, add tons of brown sugar and presto, you have a healthy homegrown vegetable to serve.
The marketing gang at Concept Plants has named them Treasure Island sweet potatoes, because “there is a colorful treasure underneath the soil.” There are five varieties named after the five Polynesian Islands, which I cannot pronounce.
The Makatea variety has yellow-green leaves that are actually edible. Just mix them in your salads or stir fries for a colorful and tasty addition. Should you not care for the taste, simply spit them out, like I do carrots
The only variety I can pronounce is Tahiti, the largest island in the Polynesian group. It has narrow, dark green finger-shaped foliage. The potato has a rich purple skin and flesh. Just looking at the photo, it reminds me of beets, which have never, nor will ever, pass my lips. The chances of me eating a purple-colored sweet potato are very slim.
The other varieties are Kaukura, Tatakoto and Manihi. The colors and tubers range from orange, red and purple.
Sweet potatoes are healthier than white potatoes. They contain vitamins B and C, iron, calcium, zinc and, my favorite, protein. They also contain fiber, for those of you who may need a touch of it.
Some mail order catalogs, such as Springhill Nursery, sell them in 3-inch pots, which can be planted after May 20.
Now for the bad news. While looking in their catalog, the price is $12.99 for one plant. My wife says you can buy the frozen ones for about $3 a box, but you don’t get to use them in your flower garden all summer.
Now for one of my pet peeves. No matter what name is on the sign in your local grocery store, yams are not sweet potatoes. Most likely you have never eaten a yam, which would be found in a Chinese specialty store. They are totally two different plants altogether.
Should you want to learn more about gardening, be sure to sign up for my gardening class at Butler County Community College at New Castle or Hermitage campuses. It will start meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 23 in New Castle or March 24 in Hermitage. Yes, you are allowed to bring doughnuts to class. Unfortunately, carrots are prohibited.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.