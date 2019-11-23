GARY CHURCH | Money doesn't grow on trees, but give this plant a try

My wife suddenly stood up and made the announcement that she would like lunch at Popeye’s and a tour of Kraynak’s.
I, of course, being a humble servant, immediately obeyed, and off we went. Since 90 percent of my meals are chicken-related, mentioning chicken for lunch is a good way to get me motivated.
After devouring my two pieces of chicken, fries, biscuit and sweet tea, off we went to tour the Christmas display. It is always beautiful, but I think this year they may have enlarged it quite a bit, making it more beautiful.
Unfortunately, right after we came out of the display area, I got kidnapped. You would think my wife would have called out for help as she watched me being lead away by George Kraynak, but she just kept on looking at all the Christmas merchandise. She was probably thinking that she may not have to buy me a present this year if I never returned.
I was taken to a back room where they had their head grower, George, safely contained. George was working with some plants that I didn’t immediately recognize. So I asked, “What is that?”
George right away answered, “It’s a money tree. It’s suppose to make you money.” From all the shoppers I saw at Kraynak’s, it must be working.
Of course, when you have two highly intelligent growers talking shop, George added the botanical name, Pachira aquatica.
This particular plant is native to Central and South America, growing in swamps and along rivers. In their natural habitat, they can grow 60 feet tall. Growing inside your home, you can expect it to be a lot shorter, more like 3 to 6 feet tall.
This houseplant prefers indirect light and high humidity. A steamy bathroom is nice, but only if you leave the blinds open. The problem with that is the neighbors may complain a little. Setting the plant on top of a tray of pebbles, with the water almost to the top of the stones, will probably keep the neighbors happy and keep the police away. Brown edges on the leaves are usually a sign of low humidity.
Water the plant when the top is dry to touch. You should give it some houseplant fertilizer a few times a year, during the spring and summer months. The plant will probably need re-potted every two to three years.
I think the guy who made the most money from these plants is the genius who took four or five young twigs he found in a swamp, twisted them together and then sold the things.
The feng shui folks suggest putting it in an area concerning money. I guess I don’t have to buy one, because we have no such area in our house.
While talking to George, I noticed that he was placing glass beads on top of the soil of the plants. He said it makes them more attractive and acts as a mulch. He also uses stones for those who don’t like glass beads.
The plants are not real expensive, only costing $8.99 for a stripped-down version. If you want a fancy container and George’s pretty beads, the price would be more.
I soon got released and went back out to the store, thinking I would find my wife somewhere crying hysterically about my being missing, but she wasn’t. She didn’t even ask where I was, or how I escaped.
They say money doesn’t grow on trees, but you can give this plant a try. Your best bet might be to carry it with you when you hit the casinos or purchase a lottery ticket. If this works for you, please remember the guy that gave you the idea in the first place. Just don’t tell his wife.
Make your space a green space.
