Some people just never forget.
It was way back in late August 2012 that I snapped a photo of Carol Valentine, standing barefooted in front of her diseased impatiens. The photo then made it into my gardening article published in the New Castle News. She has never let me forget that. Her husband. Ron, never lets me forget I am due a homemade meatball sandwich. I really need to take him up on that.
The article that Carol appeared in was about a disease that was killing all the impatiens in the United States. It was called downy mildew.
We were told not to plant the shade impatiens for five years. We patiently waited until the five years were up, and then started planting them again, with no problem.
That was until I got a phone call from Shenango Township resident Joseph De Ricco about his impatiens passing away. He thought they may have the downy mildew disease. Being the area’s plant coroner, I dropped by his house, and confirmed that his diagnosis was correct. No autopsy was performed.
There have been no other confirmed cases that I know of. If you think you have it, send me an email at garythegrower@yahoo.com. Accompanying the email with a photo of you in your bare feet standing by the dead plants would be customary.
If you have dead impatiens with white dots on the underside of the leaves, you have downy mildew. Your plants, along with any fallen leaves on the ground, should be destroyed so you don’t get it next year.
What is a little strange is that the disease usually appears when we have wet conditions and 50- to 72-degree night temperatures. I just confirmed it with my lawn and there have not been any wet conditions. But, if you are watering your impatiens in the evening, this may account for the disease being present.
I contacted Chris Beytes, a national garden writer for Ball Seed, to see if he has heard of downy mildew making a return.
Chris said, “It has never really gone away. Growers keep planting the Super Elfin and Accent varieties of impatiens, that are susceptible to the downy mildew, instead of the newer resistant varieties.”
I am going to list three varieties that are resistant to the downy mildew, which you may want to plant next year. You will just have to remember to look at the name on the tag.
First we have the hybrid variety, Bounce, and, no, I’m not talking about the dryer sheets.
Bounce impatiens got their name because of how well they bounce back after wilting from not getting enough water. There is even a short video on YouTube showing this.
Another variety to look for is Beacon.They are a form of the Super Elfins, if you have always planted that variety and like it. They are said to be downy mildew resistant.
Last is Imara XDR. They are new, and I don’t know much about them, but, of course, that never stopped me from commenting on them. They are pretty.
One thing that seemed strange, Joseph had a container of impatiens in which the side of the plant that was not in the sun was not affected by the mildew. The front of the container, which was in the sun, was. If you contact me about your plants, let me know if they are in sun or shade.
After talking to Joseph, I found out that we do share one thing in common. Our kitchens have become obsolete. I guess we’ll have to meet up at Ron and Carol’s if we ever want a homemade meatball sandwich.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.