GARY CHURCH: Make sure to celebrate Hibiscus Summerific Week

I bet 99.9 percent of you didn’t know this was Hibiscus Summerific Week.
The good news is now you know and can celebrate along with me. I’ve been really whopping it up all week.
This all started back in April when Nicole from the wholesaler Walters Gardens located in Zeeland, Michigan, wanted to know if I would like some sample Proven Winners Summerific Hibiscus plants to grow. Without any hesitation, I said yes.
Many of you are probably familiar with the non-hardy tropical hibiscus, which you may have growing in a container on your patio. They are grown down south and sent to your local garden center in May, ready for purchase. When cold weather arrives, you either bring them in the house or toss them.
If you walk through a garden center in May looking for a hardy hibiscus, all you are going to find is a pot of dirt. Shoppers will pass right by a pot of dirt selling for $19.95 without even blinking. When my order arrived, they were just roots.
This is the week when your hardy hibiscus should be in full bloom. To be truthful, my new ones aren’t. They are about a week behind, probably because I didn’t get them planted immediately. I think I was busy.
There is a difference between the new Summerific Hibiscus and older hibiscus varieties. The flowers form on the whole stem, from top to bottom. They also stay in bloom a lot longer.
They grow to an average of 4 to 5 feet tall and wide, so they need some room.
Hibiscus should be planted in full sun where they can be watered, because you will be watering them, daily, until they are well established. In case you forget, they will wilt to remind you.
The blooms are dinner plate size and come in several colors. Mark at Maple Grove says he has four Cherry Cocoa Latte left to sell, if you want to see them up close and personal.
Another thing Mark reminded me of was that they should not be pruned back until spring because the stems are hollow and disease can enter the plant. At my age, if I cut them back in the fall, I’d probably forget where they were and plant something else over them in the spring.
This reminds me of the time when a guy who was dating my daughter volunteered to cut my grass for me. When I got home from work, I noticed that he had cut the hibiscus, that was just coming out of the ground. I asked, “What happened to my hibiscus?” He replied, “What hibiscus?”
I then went on to tell him about the hibiscus that I have had for 25 years, and he just mowed it down. I couldn’t stop there. I told him, “Every year, we have a hibiscus festival in August with family and friends, celebrating the plant you just decapitated. I guess we won’t have a hibiscus festival this year.”
I knew it would come back, but I didn’t tell him that right away. It still comes back every year, and I planted it in 1978.
Hardy hibiscus are great for planting around spring bulbs. The new growth won’t start until most of the spring bulbs are finished, and you will have something coming up, to cover that space.
The blooms only last one day, but you will have plenty of them. You do not have to deadhead them, unless you want to.
I’m trying to get over my obsession with free stuff, but I’m not doing so well. My Medicare supplement offers me $40 worth of free over-the-counter items every month. I just received a whole package of blue examination gloves from them. I’m not quite sure what I’m going to examine yet, but I’m ready if needed.
Make your space a green space.
