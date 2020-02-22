In case you haven’t heard, the National Garden Bureau has named 2020 the Year of the Lavender. Congratulations to all of you lavenders growing out there. You’ve finally gotten some recognition.
Although I am usually perfect in every way, sometimes I may have a problem with a plant. A few years ago, I got all excited about a new lavender called Phenomenal. I was chatting with New Castle police officer Chris Fabian about this plant, and he said he would like to try one. Being the charitable guy that I am, I bought a couple of them and gave one to Chris, an avid vegetable gardener.
The following year, I asked Chris how his Phenomenal lavender was doing. He broke the bad news to me and sadly said, “It died.” I wept!
My Phenomenal did not die. It just didn’t look that great after a couple of years, so I removed it. A cremation took place about a week later.
You ask, “What did you and Chris do wrong?”
There are two types of lavender – French and English. The French varieties attract more hummingbird and butterflies, but are less hardy. The English ones have a better fragrance and are called true lavenders.
Phenomenal is a French variety. Since I failed French in high school, I guess I don’t do well with anything French.
When planting a lavender, it needs well-drained soil, not the water-retaining mix that I usually use. Adding sand or small pebbles to the soil would help with the drainage.
If your soil is on the acidic side, lavenders don’t really care for that, so adding a little lime will help with the pH. The plants also need at least 6 to 8 hours of full sun.
To keep them bushy, they can be trimmed back in the spring by removing about half of the top growth. I never did this. If you don’t, you will get a hole in the middle of the bush. That’s what I had, a holy lavender bush.
Proven Winners is advertising an English lavender called Sweet Romance. It is said to bloom from mid-May to frost and is super fragrant. I might break down and buy Chris and myself one, to see if we do better with the English varieties. I don’t see Officer Fabian much, but I’m sure if I go through a red light downtown he’ll pull me over and I can hand him the plant – and probably pay a hefty fine.
Watering may have been some of the problem with our lavender. It doesn’t need a lot of it. Frequent short watering causes unhealthy roots and perhaps root rot. It is better to give them a deep soaking a few times a month than water every day.
Lavender is great to grow on a hillside or use as a hedge, lining a walkway or garden bed. It is a perennial and should come back each year. If planted around your patio, the scent is suppose to repel mosquitoes, flies and fleas, while attracting butterflies and bees.
I’ve read where if you apply some to your hair, it will invigorate follicle beds. I may try this. My follicle beds need a lot of invigorating.
It is also reported that a lavender plant in the bedroom will help you to relax and sleep better at night. I usually don’t have a problem with sleeping. Well, maybe a small problem. A few Christmases ago, I bought my wife a “My Pillow” as a gift. It still looks as good as new. I thought she might return the favor and buy me one for my birthday, but that has never happened.
The pillow I use dates back to around the Civil War era. By the time I fold it to the desired height, it is about the size of a Cheerio.
Make your space a green space.
