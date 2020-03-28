In these times of uncertainty, I’ve decided to write about some plants that may help in survival situations.
Today’s plant is Stachys byzantina, better known as lamb’s ear.
Lamb’s ear is a perennial in the mint family. Most members of that family live forever, and you can’t kill them. It originally came from Turkey and southwest Asia. In some parts of North America, it is considered invasive.
The leaves are a fuzzy greenish-grey color and have a very soft feel. They are popular in children’s gardens.
In your garden, they can be used as a ground cover. Lamb’s ear will grow to a height of about 10 inches and about 18 to 20 inches wide. The grey leaf color shows up very nicely when paired with purple, violet or blue flowers.
They do spread, sometimes by roots and also by self-seeding. There are blooming and non-blooming varieties. If you don’t want blooms, Helen Von Stein or Silver Carpet are a couple of varieties to choose from.
Should you choose the blooming varieties, cut the flowering stalk back to the ground after the blooming period, and they will send up new leaves. Giving them a nice shearing at the end of the season is also a good idea. Remove the bottom brown leaves when necessary.
If you notice an empty hole in the middle of your plantings, it may be time to divide the plants. That task should be done every three to four years.
Lamb’s ear grows well in full sun, but needs soil that drains well. Rabbits and deer don’t care for them, but slugs might enjoy a snack or two.
So more importantly, why should you grow lamb’s ears?
In case you haven’t noticed, there is a slight shortage of toilet paper going on right now. Since lamb’s ear leaves are soft and absorbent, they work great as a substitute, although I’ve never tried it personally.
Toilet paper has only been around for about 100 years. So what did our ancestors use? One of the answers is plants.
In the days of outhouses, paths were lined with lamb’s ears because they reflected the light of the moon. A child having to use the potty during the night had a naturally lit pathway to the john. Along the way, they could pick a few leaves for the very important task of wiping their bottom.
Lamb’s ear can also be used as a bandage or for treating bee stings.
Now I understand that you can’t be going outside and picking leaves every time you have to go you know where. There are probably some times when you may not have enough time for that.
Fortunately, you can store them in your house. Just dry the leaves and put them in an airtight container like Mason jars, vacuum sealed bags or, my favorite, Ziploc bags. What would be nicer than a bride opening up her presents and getting a box of Ziploc bags of lamb’s ear leaves, just in case her husband takes her hunting for their honeymoon.
Yes, you can grow them inside in a sunny window for the winter months. Just remember to close the blinds on appropriate occasions, should you grow them in the bathroom.
We need to be practical here. It would be best to grow the varieties with the widest leaves, because many of you may have a large area to cover. Monrovia Plants is selling a variety called Big Ears for $16.99 that should work about right for you.
It is said that the average person uses 57 sheets of toilet paper per day. There are 500 sheets on a thicker roll. You can do the math to figure out how many lamb’s ear plants you may need for any crisis. Some of you may have to rent a field.
Make your space a green space.
