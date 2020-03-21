You have probably noticed that 98 percent of the news lately is about the coronavirus. In keeping with that tradition, I am here to inform you on how to survive if McDonald’s has to close down.
Having your own vegetable garden will guarantee that you have enough food on hand – at least until fall. Then you may have to take up hunting.
The No. 1 crop for survival is – beans. Now you can put down the paper and run to the seed store to get your bean seeds before they sell out, then come home and finish the article. Have a nice trip.
Welcome back!
Beans are a good choice to grow because they have protein, vitamin B and dietary fiber. They are known to improve blood sugar and cholesterol, and maintain a healthy gut. You can’t help but notice that my gut is really healthy.
Planting beans is fairly simple, but you do need to check your soil first. Take a handful of soil and do the old squeeze and release trick. If your soil stays in a ball, you have clay soil. If the soil falls apart, you have sandy soil. If the soil stays in a ball, but falls apart when you touch it, that is loam.
The loam soil is what you want. You may need to add 2 inches of manure or compost to the top of your soil, and work it into the top foot of soil. You can buy bagged manure or compost at most garden centers, if you get it before everyone reads this article. Sorry I didn’t mention it sooner, so get back in your car and go get a couple of bags. I’ll wait.
Well, hello again.
There are two types of beans, pole and bush beans. The bush varieties are easier to grow, and get one to two feet tall. If you can’t bend over anymore, they may be a little harder to harvest.
Pole beans grow much taller and need a support such as a trellis or teepee sticks. Pole beans mature about a week quicker than the bush beans.
Beans do not need much fertilizer, but you can add a light application of 10-20-10 to the top 3 to 4 inches of the soil.
It’s best not to soak your beans before planting, because they may crack or break.
Plant your crop on Memorial Day, after all threats of frosts are over. Plant them one to two inches deep and spaced three to six inches apart. They should start popping up in about four days. Sowing a fresh crop every two weeks should keep you alive until hunting season.
Water in the crop. It is always best to water in the morning, so the leaves can dry out by dusk. Try not to get water on the leaves, to prevent disease. Overly wet conditions will cause stem anthracnose or bean rust. If you see spots on your beans, you’ve got it.
You should be able to pick the beans within 50 to 60 days of planting, or 18 days after flowering. It is best to pick them when they are the size of a pencil, and before the seeds start swelling.
There is a huge difference between how Martha Stewart cooks her beans, and my mother’s method. I’ve tried them both ways, and Martha has no clue on how beans are suppose to taste. Mom always said, “No northerner can cook green beans.”
Martha cooks hers for 2 minutes, mom cooked hers for 3 or more hours, until all the water was gone. Only Cracker Barrel comes close to her beans.
There have been a lot of changes because of the virus. The biggest one I know of is, my wife cooked supper. I was surprised the stove still worked after all those years of neglect. The chicken was delicious, and the mashed potatoes and gravy were excellent. My mother’s recipe, of course.
Make your space a green space.
