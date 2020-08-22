Fred Garrett has retired from construction work and from being the Wilmington borough manager for 46 years.
That’s about all I knew about him when his mother Betty called me and thought I should tour his garden. I had pictured in my mind seeing fields of corn, tomatoes and zucchini, all perfectly lined in rows.
I was wrong.
I think I was wrong one other time in my life, but I forget when it was. My wife probably remembers.
Betty never told me her son was a Parrothead. For you Doo-Woppers out there, like myself, a Parrothead is a nickname for the fans of Jimmy Buffett. Fred told me he has been to about 35 concerts, which would probably qualify him for being a Parrothead. Plus, he had on a Jimmy Buffett shirt when I arrived for the interview.
You ask, what kind of garden would a Jimmy Buffett fan have?
The answer is, a tropical paradise-themed garden, and Fred has succeeded in building one.
Fred uses a lot of 10-to-12-foot tall bamboo plants and grasses for the foliage effect. He then adds a lot of perennials and annuals for color. Looking from the front porch, there is a waterfall and pond, giving a relaxing sound to the garden. Also in the evening, the pond’s frog choir puts on a concert for your listening enjoyment.
The pond water is supplied by the runoff from house roof. Right now, it’s low because of the lack of rain. It is pretty well covered with algae at the present time. Fred doesn’t like to use algae remover, because the dogs play in the water. I don’t know what effect it would have on the choir. Some of the basses might turn into tenors.
The plant that really caught my eye was his Black-eyed Susan vine that covered a lamp post. Like most people, Fred threw away the tag to tell me exactly what variety it is. He did say it came from Dan Byler’s Hickory Lane greenhouses on Bend Road. I tried to get in contact with Dan, but his son Rudy said he was at work. I will definitely be in contact with him before next planting season.
Fred is still adding plants to his tropical paradise. He has a climbing hydrangea growing, and is planning on getting a plant that I am not familiar with. Who ever heard of a plant called Dinosaur Food? That’s something you probably won’t find on the shelves at Walmart.
As you might guess, it is massive with four-foot wide leaves and gets eight feet tall. The botanical name is Gunnera manicata, and is an annual in our area. The plant gets huge in a boggy ground. If Fred grows it, look for it next year in my column.
Fred’s love of a tropical paradise doesn’t end at his home. He also has a fishing shack in Belize in Central America. His back yard is the Caribbean Sea. Maybe I should pay a little more attention to Jimmy’s music.
I really don’t know much about Jimmy Buffett, but I did read he is one of the richest entertainers, even richer than Bruce Springsteen. I’m not into his style of music, and would not be able to name more than two of his hits. I’m more of a Perry Como fan.
Fred’s garden is in Wilmington Township, but is private. It is hidden down a half-mile road and then gated. Being a garden writer does have some privileges.
In case you are wondering, no, I have never had a margarita, which probably disqualifies me from ever being a Parrothead.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.