I’m sure you all remember Chrystal, the voodoo plant lady, who I wrote about a few weeks ago. Today, I would like to introduce you to Chrystal’s other half, Scott, her shelf maker and also an iris growing king.
I was invited over to tour Scott’s iris beds while they were in full bloom. It was a very enjoyable sight.
Scott estimates that he has 40 different colors of iris. He gets them from about six different sources. They start blooming in mid-May and bloom for about a month or so, giving his yard plenty of color.
Scott’s recipe for success is simple, throw a handful of 10-10-10 fertilizer on them in the early spring and let them take off.
Should you want to start your own iris garden, and give Scott a little competition, here are a few helpful hints.
Iris grow from rhizomes. You purchase them in the late summer or early fall, and plant them in an area that gets full sun. They should be planted with the top surface of the rhizome just visible under the soil. Plant them 18 inches or more apart. Do not mulch them.
Iris will need dug up and divided every four years. You can end up with a full yard of iris, or maybe put up an iris rhizome stand, and sell them. Just cut the leaves back to about 10 inches and replant.
It’s best if you remove the seed heads after they bloom.
Trying to do my best as an investigative reporter, I looked Scott squarely in the eyes and asked, “Did you ever get the iris borer?”
Without any hesitation, he confessed, “Once.”
He went on to say that he bought some iris rhizomes from eBay and ended up with the borer.
The iris borer is a 2-inch pinkish worm that chews a hole in the stalk and tunnels its way down to the rhizome. They emerge into a moth in late summer-early fall, fly around at night and make a little whoopee. The female then lays her eggs on the leaves, which hatch in the early spring.
Scott said that he dug up all of his plants with the borer, and removed the rhizomes that were infected. He hasn’t had much of a problem since.
There are two pesticides that you can use if you notice your iris leaves getting brown tips or turning mushy and stinking. The organic spray is Spinosad, which is in Bonide’s Captain Jacks Dead Bug Brew. Acephate is in Orthene. Bio Advance Insect, Disease and Mite Control will also work.
Be sure to clean up and destroy all the iris leaves in the fall, and you should be able to avoid this problem.
While visiting with Scott and Chrystal, I got my first tour of a she-shed. Well, it is not completely a she-shed. Scott has half, and Chrystal has the other half. Chrystal’s half is a greenhouse with potting benches, and Scott’s half is full of men’s stuff. He never knows when Chrystal will need a new shelf built.
What Chrystal has in her half is quite unique. I don’t believe that I’ve ever seen a greenhouse with a chandelier hanging from the ceiling. It adds a little class that Scott’s side doesn’t have.
With this in mind, I thought I might ask my wife for a chandelier to hang in our garage, which also is full of men’s stuff, to give it a little class.
I guess our garage is going to be class-less.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.