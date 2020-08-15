My summer of adventures in gardening this week took me to the North Hill home of Thomas and Sylvia Ewen.
Sylvia is a passionate gardener, but after back surgery, she was not able to do all of the things she used to do. I may be able to relate to that, and Sylvia is older than I am.
There are a few things that she did, which I will pass on to you, just in case you ever get old and need to graduate to the container gardening phase of life.
The first thing is probably the hardest. You need to have your neighbor put on a new roof. While the roofers are doing their job, make friends with them. Then casually mention that if they have any extra shingles they don’t need, you would gladly accept them.
Now you can place all of those shingles on top of the soil where you are going to put your container gardens. No more weeds, and you have a solid place to walk, without the cost of cement. Pretty slick Sylvia!
Next, go out and purchase a couple of kiddie pools. When I was a kid, my pool was a wash tub filled with water. We had no hose, so Mom had to carry the water out in buckets from the kitchen sink. I remember it had the number 2 engraved on the bottom of it. One day I got the idea to run into the house and tell my mother that there was number 2 in my tub. When she came out to see it, she didn’t think it was quite as funny as I did.
Tom and Sylvia placed the kiddie pools on cement blocks and had them filled with soil, then added marigolds. I’m not sure where the blocks came from. Perhaps some neighbor was building a new basement or something. She did try coloring them up a bit, but that didn’t work out so well. The paint faded away.
The garage wall posed a challenge. I would have never thought of this, but Sylvia contacted Amazon, and purchased a package of seven different colored watering cans, spacing them along the wall for color. She fills each can with water every night, which keeps them from blowing away, and when a plant is thirsty, she has water available to give them a drink.
Sylvia is a member of the Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum and the Lawrence County Historical Society. For a little extra spice in her life, she has her husband Tom read her my column each week. How could you possibly get any spicier?
She also had a problem with her gardenia. She called me about it in the early spring, and I told her after the frost, set it outside in the shade and feed it some Miracid. It has made a miraculous recovery. Although my wife won’t believe this, sometimes I’m right.
There is no reason to stop gardening when you reach that age when you are too old to cut the mustard. Probably most of you don’t remember that song. But if you do, gardening is great exercise, and keeps your mind busy. You may have to be like Sylvia and come up with some innovative ideas to keep at it, but you don’t have to wear a mask.
I’ve noticed that wearing a mask and using tons of hand sanitizer has other benefits besides preventing COVID-19. I have not had a cold in four months, which is probably bad news for the cold medicine makers. Don’t tell my wife, but I haven’t had to change the hanky in my pocket this summer.
Make your space a green space.
