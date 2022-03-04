Welcome to the wonderful month of March. You need to get hyped for all the things that are going on that you don't want to miss.
On March 13, we spring ahead one hour with our clocks. That's usually my job, because I can reach the wall clocks. Being tall, dark and handsome does have its advantages.
March 17 is St. Patrick's Day, when you get to fill up on your favorite beverage, and March 20 is one of my favorite days, the first day of spring. There are also several Friday fish fries going on, which you may want to attend.
For college basketball fans, it's time to fill out your forms for March Madness, something I've never done.
Finally, for plant lovers, it's time to fill out your brackets for Proven Winners Shrub Madness, something that I do every year. There are prizes for the winners, but unfortunately, I've never even come close to winning.
After filling out the brackets, my final winner was Hydrangea Firelight Tidbit. They should call the game Shrub Picture Madness, because that is usually how you pick the winner. I'm a sucker for pretty blooms, and these were eye catching.
First let me say, there are so many hydrangeas, I could write about a different variety every week, and that would take up a couple of year's worth of columns. Just as soon as I think I've hit them all, they come out with some new ones.
Firelight Tidbit is a Panicle hydrangea. That means it blooms on new wood, so you will be sure to get blooms every year.
The shrub is advertised to be the tiniest Panicle hydrangea. It only gets 2 to 3 feet tall. This is nice if you are not a tall person and cannot reach the tops of the hydrangea when pruning. I have a Pinky Winky, which has similar color, but it gets 8 feet tall. If I don't stop shrinking, I may not be able to reach the top of it either.
If you are new to gardening, and need an easy shrub to take care of, try this one.
So why did I pick Firelight Tidbit?
It's probably the photographer's fault. He did an excellent job of making the plant look gorgeous. Had he taken the photo when the blooms first appeared in early summer, they would have been white. Unfortunately, white hydrangea blooms don't get my attention. You see them everywhere, and I would have passed over them with my vote.
Later on when the blooms start to fade, they turn to a pink, white and red color. That's what caught my eye.
Like all Panicle hydrangeas, they should be cut back by one third in early spring. The bigger flowering buds are further down the stem, so you are removing the smaller flowered ones.
You can also grow this shrub in containers to set around your patio. That makes them portable, in case you want to hide your neighbor out sunbathing. That's probably what my neighbors would do with it.
The stems on the plant are sturdy, so they won't flop down like some hydrangeas.
If you want to get in on the Shrub Madness fun, the web address is provenwinners.com/play-shrub-madness. It doesn't cost anything.
Last week, I got one of the kindest compliments on my column that I have ever received. I have to say thank you to Theresa Michael-Kaul for being so kind. You probably want to know what she said, so I will oblige. She wrote,"I just LOVE your columns. You are such a blessing to this town."
After my wife read that, she wanted me to have Theresa call her. It was something about the blessing part I think she disagrees with. I don't have a clue what it could possibly be.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.