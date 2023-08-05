Back in the good old days, when you ordered flowers for a funeral home, they always included gladiolus.
They made the arrangement a lot more showy. The last few times that we’ve ordered flowers, there were no glads in the arrangement. I guess things have changed in the floral business since I retired.
I’ve never grown glads in my landscape, because I was never a big fan. But a neighbor down the street planted them around their lamppost, which I have enjoyed looking at when I pass by. I may be tempted to grow some next year, but my lamppost is already full, so I’m not sure where I would put them. They may look nice around our grill, since my wife never uses it.
Gladiolus are corms, not bulbs, and are in the iris family. The leaves resemble swords, so sometimes they are called sword lilies. In fact the name comes from the Latin word gladius, which means sword.
When you are a cheapo like myself, and don’t get a red cent for an allowance, you may be tempted to buy the gladiolus in bags of 10 at a reduced price. These corms are only 10 centimeters and will not be as nice as the 14-centimeter ones, which will be more costly. I may have to open a lemonade stand to make extra cash if I want to purchase the larger-sized corms.
Glads, as I will be calling them because I don’t want to look up the correct spelling of gladiolus every time I type it, grow best in full sun. They can be planted after all danger of frost has past.
Planting is fairly simple. Loosen the soil about 12 inches deep and mix in a few inches of compost, if you have it. If you don’t, don’t worry about it. Plant the corms about 3 to 6 inches deep, pointy side up.
I know it’s tempting, but planting one corm is not enough. You will need at least seven of them for your display to look nice. They should be spaced about 6 to 8 inches apart. That way, they can lean on each other, if they need a friend.
Water in the corms after planting, but don’t water again until the shoots start coming up through the soil. Then let them have another drink. If it doesn’t rain, a weekly watering will be necessary. You can also add some 10-10-10 fertilizer after they have sprouted.
It will take 60 to 90 days for them to flower. They will start flowering from the bottom up. If you are a cut flower enthusiast, make a slant cut, leaving four leaves on the plant. When you do your cutting, have a bucket of water near them, so you can place the stems directly in water. After they have been in the house for a couple of days, cut one inch off the bottom every few days. The flowers should last about a week. Harvest them early in the morning or evening, but not during the heat of the day. Wait until at least one or two flowers have opened before you cut the stems.
After the first fall frost, it is time to dig up the corms and prepare them for winter. Most glads are not hardy in our area, but a few are, so read the label. We are in Zone 6.
Let the corms dry out for about three weeks, and then shake the dirt off of them. You should have one new corm growing on top of the old corm. You should remove the old corm at the bottom. You will also have some baby corms called cormlets. They can be removed and stored for next year. They won’t bloom next year, but they should the year after, if you are still alive.
Glads are good to plant in the vegetable garden, because they attract pollinators. Butterflies, moths, bees and hummingbirds all enjoy their nectar, while deer leave them alone.
If you want to go into the cut flower business, you might try selling your glads to a florist shop, if they still know what they are.
Make your space a green space.
