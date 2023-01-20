When I was first introduced to the bidens plants back in the '90s, naturally I had to try them out.
They bloomed fine for me and were an easy plant to care for, but they didn't turn me on. Bidens mainly had yellow blooms back then, but there were tons of yellow plants that would out-bloom them and put on a bigger show. I like a big show, so I never tried them again.
Fortunately, breeders have been working on them and keep coming out with new colors with better performance.
For those unfamiliar with the plant, it is native to Texas, Arizona and Mexico. I bet my old neighbor Mike has them growing at his Texas estate. What they call them in that area are beggerticks, because the tiny seeds have barbs, which attach themselves to animal fur or possibly your socks or pant legs.
Bidens are carefree, long-blooming annuals, which would work perfectly for you if you are the type that gets all excited in the spring over planting your plants, but completely ignore them the rest of the summer.
You can use bidens in your flower beds or in containers. They work in both places. The five-petaled blossoms are about 12 to 18 inches tall and 2 inches wide. They come with single, semi-double and fully double blooms and are closely related to the coreopsis.
What's also nice about them is they have their own funeral director and burial crew. They are constantly getting new blooms, and the new flowers cover the old ones that are passing away. There is no need to deadhead or take out any large insurance policy on them.
Another benefit to growing bidens is deer leave them alone, unlike my hostas that keep disappearing.
Lets say that you aren't as young as you used to be and just can't cut the mustard anymore. If you remember that song, you are at that age. Bidens make great container plants. Throw some soil in a container, plop a few bidens plants in it, and you have a beautiful container garden for the summer. They work well in hanging baskets, too.
Bidens will do best if you fertilize them about every three weeks. They need watered while they are young, but can withstand drought when they age a bit.
There are several colors available now that may catch your eye. They even come with bi-colored blooms that are unique.
You can grow them from seed, which may take a while, grow them from cuttings or buy the plants at your local nursery ready to plant, which would be my suggestion.
It was very sad to hear of the passing of News employee Bob Fusco on Dec. 31. Because I mostly work from home, I didn't come in contact with him much. His fellow employees wrote some wonderful tributes to him in Wednesday's paper.
Bob and I had a different relationship. He was a huge comedian whenever I entered the office. As soon as I popped my head in the door, I would hear the words "Security, call security!" The jokes got worse. He started making posters and placed them around the office. One of the funniest he made was a picture of four men that were not allowed in the building. They included Hitler, Mussolini, bin Laden and me.
Bob was always concerned when I left my wife in the car on a hot day while I was gabbing in the office. He would often take her out a glass of water so she wouldn't suffer from heat stroke. On one occasion he took her out a New Castle News coffee cup as a gift. I never got one of those!
Bob, you will be missed. Rest in peace my friend.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.