Although I am not a big fan of vegetables, I do like corn on the cob.
Of course, the question arises as to whether corn a fruit, vegetable or grain. The answer is yes, depending on who you talk to and when it is used. If it gets old and you feed it to the livestock, it is a grain. If you eat it at a corn roast, it is a vegetable. It contains seeds like an apple or tomato, so botanists say it’s a fruit. All I’m sure of is, with salt and butter added, it’s delicious.
There are new varieties coming out almost daily. The variety that I’m informing you about arrived on the scene in 2014. I was a few years late hearing about it. It was bred by the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The name of the corn variety is Who Gets Kissed? This variety was chosen because it is disease resistant, has dependable germination, good flavor, tenderness and attractive ears. No one likes unattractive ears.
The attractive ears are 7 to 8 inches long and grow on 5 to 6 foot tall plants. You’re not going to win the “biggest ears” ribbon at the fair with this variety.
The directions always say to plant the seeds 3 to 4 inches apart and then thin to 6 to 12 inches apart. I just start with 12 and let it go at that. The rows should be 24 to 30 inches apart. Corn needs to be planted in full sun in blocks, not rows, because it is wind pollinated. The tassels at the top are the males and they need to drop their reproductive parts down to the silks. Each silk leads to a kernel of unfertilized corn seed. If you have a few kernels missing, it’s because they didn’t meet their match.
Plant the seeds after May 15, and you should be having corn for supper in 78 to 84 days. Have plenty of butter, salt and napkins on hand, along with a beverage of your choice.
You ask, how did the University of Wisconsin come up with that name for their corn? I’ll tell you what I learned from the Victory Seed Company, which is one of the companies that sells the seeds.
Back in colonial days, there was no hybrid corn. Because of cross pollination, you had no idea what your ears were going to look like, and usually there was a lot of variation. At husking parties, whoever was lucky enough to find a red kernel ear of corn won the big prize. You got to give or receive a kiss from the person of your choosing. Who Gets Kissed will have a lot of variations in the kernels, so don’t be surprised.
This, of course, brings back a memory I have of eighth grade. I had a crush on Frances, the girl who sat in front of me in school. She didn’t care much for me though. Even though I lived on the West Side and she lived off Delaware Avenue, I would graciously walk Fran and her two friends, Pam and LaRae, home from school.
I remember one time I was invited to a party at Fran’s house. Guess what game the eighth-grade girls wanted to play? They chose spin the bottle. I had never played spin the bottle, but I figured out the game real quick. I kept hoping I would get to kiss Frances, but that never happened. However, LaRae spun the bottle and it pointed directly at me. We got up, went into the hallway, where I was expecting a peck on the cheek. I was wrong and I got my first passionate kiss, which I haven’t forgotten to this day. I remind her of it every time we have a class reunion.
The next time you are at Apple Castle shucking corn, look out for a red kernel one. Show it to Lyle and collect your prize. I hope it isn’t me, my wife might get jealous.
Make your space a green space.
