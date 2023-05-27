I try to answer as many plant questions as possible. But I have a problem with getting old and I forget the names of the plants I once knew. Then there is the brain freeze problem.
A nurse asked me the other day who the president of the United States was. For the life of me, I couldn’t think of his name. After about a minute I told her who the vice president was, but it took me about two minutes to remember Joe Biden’s name.
While leaving a restaurant the other day, who did I run into but Ben Roethlisberger’s mother-in-law. While talking, Jeannie asked me what would be a good perennial for shade. Of course, my brain freeze set in and all I could think was hostas, but she wanted something that bloomed. She said she would Google it.
I went home and checked what Google thought would be a good shade perennial. I wasn’t impressed with the answers. Most perennials bloom for a very short time. Some of the plants Google suggested would not be a perennial in our area. One suggested hydrangea, which I consider a flowering shrub, not a perennial, but it would work.
So what long-blooming perennial did I come up with? Yellow Corydalis (Corydalis lutea) is about the only perennial that will bloom spring through fall.
Yellow Corydalis is a short-lived perennial, but reseeds itself very freely. In some countries, it is considered a weed. It is native to the woodlands of Europe.
The fern-like foliage gets 1- to 2-inch yellow flowers from spring to frost. It is a mounding plant that will get 15 inches tall and will grow in complete shade. It will reseed itself every year, but the plants are easily removed if it gets out of hand.
The plant needs good moisture to survive, so if you don’t like watering plants, forget this one. There is no need to fertilize it, but a shovel full of compost each spring helps it out a bit. It prefers dry soil when dormant.
You may ask, why don’t I see this plant in the garden centers?
That’s a good question. The answer is that it doesn’t transplant well and needs to be grown from seed, which, if you follow directions, is a pain in the neck.
First, you sow the seeds in a moist potting mix. It will take them five to six weeks to germinate. Then, they need moved to a very cool location for six to eight weeks. Then they can be put in an area that is 50 to 60 degrees until it’s time to plant them after the last frost.
An easier way is find someone who is already growing the plant and get some seeds from them and drop them in the ground. If you find that person, let me know.
There are plenty of other perennials for shade like lungwort, anemones, astilbes and Solomon’s seal, which I have plenty of and it does great. Good luck, Jeannie, in your search.
I am happy to announce that I will be getting a Mercedes Benz convertible by the end of summer. I don’t have the money now, but my wife, who is loaded, said she would give me a dollar for every hummingbird that visits my shrimp plant. It seems they have been ignoring my plant, because I haven’t had one visitor. My plan is to place an ad in The News to help advertise my smorgasbord of hummingbird plants. They will be swarming my patio like crazy, and all I have to do is sit back and collect the cash.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.