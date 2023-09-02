Someone knocked on our door the other day, and it was none other than George Brenneman, the old mailman.
George is 94 years old now and as spry as any teenager. He dropped off some tomatoes, a cucumber and a cantaloupe. My emotional wife, when she saw the cantaloupe, said, “I think I’m going to cry.” I didn’t know she liked cantaloupe so much, or I would have gotten her one for our anniversary instead of roses. It would have saved me a bundle of money.
A cantaloupe is actually a muskmelon. It’s like the sweet potato that some stores call yams. Yams are from Africa and are not sweet potatoes. True cantaloupes, (Cucumis melo) are the European muskmelon and have a rough gray-green skin with ribbing. It’s sweeter than the North American cantaloupe (Cucumis melo reticulatus), in case you care.
Should you want to grow cantaloupes, just ask George how he grew his. They are a good size, and look wonderful.
But if you don’t know George, I can give you a few pointers.
You can either buy the plants at your local garden center or start them from seeds. Should you start with your own seeds, that should be done around April 15, right after you pay your income taxes. Usually, after I pay my taxes, that’s all I can afford – a pack of seeds.
Plant your seedlings in the garden around Memorial Day. You can use raised beds, plant in 16-inch containers or plow the ground and plant the seeds an inch deep, 18 inches apart, and space the rows 3 feet apart.
Watering is an important chore. At first, they will need 2 gallons of water per week until they get established. Toward harvest, they prefer hot dry conditions, which will produce the sweetest fruits.
Feed them fish emulsion every two weeks. Too much nitrogen fertilizer will cause large vines and smaller fruits.
The male flowers appear first on the plants. Don’t be surprised when they don’t produce any fruits. They have to wait for the ladies to arrive. The female flowers will have a little fruit under the flower, the males won’t. To help with pollination, carefully remove the male flower, remove the petals, and shake the pollen onto the female flower. The wind and the bees usually do this for you, but you can do this, too, just in case no one shows up.
There are signs that show you when it is time to harvest the fruit. The outside green of the melon will turn to tan. There should be a crack in the stem where it attaches to the fruit. The fruit should easily twist off the vine. If it doesn’t, it’s not ready to be picked yet. If it falls off on its own, it is usually overripe.
You can store the fruit for one week in the house. After you slice it, it needs to be put in the refrigerator, where it will stink and ruin the flavor of your milk. I know this for a fact.
I like to spend my evenings sitting out on the patio, watching the hummingbirds on my shrimp plant. I’ve noticed that the female hummers don’t get along very well. My hummingbird Mildred feels that the shrimp plant is her private food source. When Madeline shows up, she chases her away. Harold, Mildred’s husband, must have realized that she’s a meany and left her. I haven’t seen him for weeks.
They will be heading to Mexico in a few weeks for a little relaxation and some great Mexican nectar. I will miss them. They, like myself, do not use GPS. We just know how to get places without asking directions. The only exception is driving through Jackson Knolls in Mt. Jackson. I still get lost there.
Make your space a green space.
