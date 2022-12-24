Christmas Eve has finally arrived.
I remember so well being sent to bed a little early on Christmas Eve, and then listening to the assembling of all my toys that I was going to get the next day. I was told that it was Santa doing all the work, and he didn’t allow me to come down the stairs, so I didn’t.
Later on in life, after staying up until 5 a.m. assembling a cardboard kitchen set for my daughter, I learned never to buy any toys that needed assembly. It is not one of my talents.
We don’t go all out decorating anymore, but my wife does have some holiday items placed around the living room. Of course, there’s plenty of red involved. The color red has a lot of associations with Christianity; Jesus’s blood and the Holy Spirit being two of them. But there are other reasons why we see so much red at this time of year.
Botanist Joel Poinsett discovered the poinsettia growing wild in Mexico in the 1820s. The poinsettia needs short days to bloom, so it naturally blooms around Christmas time, although the bright red bracts we see aren’t the blooms. The blooms are those little yellow cyanthias growing in the center of the bract. I used to get a lot of callers saying, “My poinsettia is still blooming in May.” I had to explain that what they see are the bracts, or modified leaves, of the poinsettia.
Once you get the poinsettia home, the cyanthia usually doesn’t last very long, but you will still have the bracts to enjoy.
Another reason for so much red at Christmas time is a Coca Cola ad that came out in 1931 picturing Santa. Coke hired Haddon Sunblom to paint a Santa for its ads. He gave Santa rosy cheeks, a white beard and twinkling eyes, ideas Sunblom got from the “Night Before Christmas” poem. That’s pretty much the Santa we picture today.
We enjoy riding around and viewing all the lights and Christmas displays. Pearson Park has a nice Nativity display. While viewing it, I always have to open my big mouth and say, “The wise men were not at the stable. They came about two years later.”
I understand the wise men are part of the Christmas story, so I try to ignore the fact that they weren’t there. I think back on how many times I played a wise man in Christmas programs. I would not have gotten to play the part, if we left the wise men out.
This brings back a memory of Don Rusu, Dick Welker and me playing the wise men in our church play. The director knew better than to put us three together, but she did. We were supposed to walk up to the manger, give our gifts and sing “We Three Kings.” I sort of got a little creative during practice and hid my guitar under the manger. When it became time to sing, I whipped the guitar out, strapped it on and we sang an upbeat “We Three Kings” with a little choreography. Fortunately, we didn’t get thrown out of church.
There is one downside to Christmas that I don’t look forward to. It’s that time of year when my wife’s friend Don Bowden, delivers that stinking sauerkraut to the house. It’s supposedly the best sauerkraut made. Not one strand of sauerkraut has ever passed my lips. He mentioned that last year a lot of people asked him for sauerkraut after reading about it in my column. This gave me an idea. If enough people asked to try some, perhaps he will run out before he gets to my house, and I won’t have to eat outside on the patio when my wife cooks it.
Just beware, Don also does some entertaining while delivering. He sang us a song in German. I have no idea what it was. The only German song I know is “Edelweiss.”
I wish you all a Merry Christmas, and hopefully get your toys assembled on time.
Make your space a green space.
