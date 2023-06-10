For some unknown reason, I’ve gotten several nicknames over the years.
During my brief time in the insurance business, Fritz Reider named me Bubba, after Bubba Church the ball player, whom I’ve never heard of. That was 57 years ago. To this day, he and his wife Bobbie Socks (that’s the nickname I gave her) call me Bubba.
Another name I got while working at Weingartner’s was given to me by Kim Gilliland. She calls me “flower god.” Kim sent me a photo of a shrub that she wanted me to identify. Sometimes that is hard to do, but I happened to have the same shrub, so I knew the answer, which is rare.
Blooming now in both of our yards is the weigela shrub. It was named after the German scientist Christian Ehrenfried Weigel and is pronounced why-GEE-luh.
I’ve had this shrub for several years, but this year’s blooms are the best it has produced. Kim said the same thing about hers. I might have been dreaming, but I think I heard my wife say that it was nice this year. This could be because of the nice winter we had. I never had to start up my snow blower at all.
Weigela blooms are tubular, which means they will attract bees, butterflies and hummingbirds. Although I have several hummingbird plants blooming in my yard, I have not seen a one this year. Please, if you are hoarding them, or have them locked up somewhere, let them go free before my wife kills me for spending so much money on hummingbird plants. I don’t know if they sell hummingbird costumes, but I may need one soon!
Weigelas are very easy flowering shrubs to grow. They take full sun to part shade, but bloom best in full sun. There is no deadheading or pruning involved, unless you accidentally run over them with the lawn mower when they are young. They will need shaped a bit after that. Don’t ask me how I am aware of this. The best time to prune is right after the plant blooms, because it blooms on old wood. Never prune after mid-July or you will lose next year’s blooms.
The varieties from Proven Winners bloom in the spring and will re-bloom a few times throughout the summer. I believe I am growing the Sonic Bloom Red, but the tag is missing, as is part of my memory.
Bugs haven’t been a problem with this plant, and I never have to water it, unless there is a long dry spell, like we are having now. A little squirt once in a while would be nice.
The variety that I have gets 3 feet tall and wide, but there are larger and smaller varieties available.
The blooms extend from the tip of the plant to the base. The first spring blooms are the most intense and put on quite a show.
Another good thing about the shrub is it is deer resistant. I have not had a problem yet with deer this year. I used Repels All, and it has worked so far.
If you are looking for an easy-care shrub that will bloom for you, give weigela a shot. It is gaining in popularity.
Another nickname that I got is Gary The Grower. I worked with a lady named Pam at the greenhouse who went on to print names on ball hats. She made me a hat that said Gary/Grower. Bob McCracken who was doing promotions for Weingartner’s made it ‘’Gary the Grower,’’ and the title stuck.
Then there are the thousands of nicknames that my wife calls me, but they are unprintable.
Make your space a green space.
