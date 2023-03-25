Spring has finally arrived, which makes me very happy.
It’s just a matter of time until all the neighbors will be outside again, showing off how much weight they’ve gained over the winter months.
Soon the lawns will be coming out of dormancy and need some attention. The easiest way to take care of that is to call a lawn company and have them do your fertilizing. I did do this one year, but found something I didn’t like about the process, which was paying the bill. It was a surprise to me how much additional work they wanted to do besides the monthly spraying, all at an additional expense. Since I am a tightwad, I decided to continue to do the lawn fertilizing myself.
To do this, you need some equipment. I was riding up Elizabeth Street and sitting on someone’s lawn was a Scotts Lawn Spreader with one of my favorite signs beside it saying “Free.” I am now the proud owner of that spreader.
Spreaders are a tad expensive, but you need one to fertilize your lawn properly. I prefer the broadcast spreaders, because you get done a lot quicker. Scotts also has a battery operated hand held sprayer, which is good if you have a small area to fertilize. Being old and with bad knees, I use it quite often while driving my lawn mower. One hand on the steering wheel and one on the spreader button works fine if you go slowly. It can also be used with a wheelchair.
April is a good month to start your lawn care. If you are troubled by crabgrass, your first application needs to be a crabgrass preventer. Timing is important when you do this. Since crabgrass is an annual, it dies back every winter, but re-seeds itself and will germinate the next spring. You want to apply the preventer before the seeds germinate. The seeds germinate when there are three consecutive days of 55-degree weather. Crabgrass preventer stops this process, but is useless after the seeds germinate.
Scotts crabgrass preventer is named Halts. They also have a three-in-one crabgrass, weed and lawn fertilizer product. Applying crabgrass preventer after reseeding your lawn is a no-no. Not only will it stop the crabgrass from sprouting, it will also stop that $80 worth of grass seed you just bought from coming up.
About a month ago, I spotted one of my neighbors spreading some kind of fertilizer on his lawn. That was a bit early, but it will still work when the lawn comes out of dormancy. This past week, I spotted two lawn service trucks in the neighborhood doing their thing. Spring is here.
If you don’t have a crabgrass problem, but have a weed problem, a simple dose of weed and feed will work. Since I don’t have a large weed problem, I just spot spray my lawn with a liquid weed killer. Since I still don’t get an allowance, no matter how much begging and pleading I do, I do anything to save a buck.
I understand wholeheartedly that there are folks against killing dandelions because they are edible and pollinators use them for food. My neighbors and the cemetery behind my house have enough dandelions growing that I don’t worry about the bees starving.
I don’t like weeds in my front lawn, just like you don’t like debris on your living room carpet.
It is recommended that you fertilize your lawn four times a year.
You can reseed your lawn at any time as long as you give it plenty of water. They best time is Labor Day, if you aren’t at the Canfield Fair.
Pretty soon the ice cream man will be patrolling our streets again.
When I was a kid we had Tom, who specialized in making ice balls, stop in front of my house. He knew where the big business was. Now that I’m old, my big treat is a bottle of Ensure. Believe me, ice balls tasted much better.
Make your space a green space.
