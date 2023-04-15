According to all the hummingbird migration charts, the kids are in Maryland, ready to cross over the Pennsylvania line. This means it’s about time to get your sugar and water mix ready for your hummingbird feeders.
There are some folks, like me, who don’t want to mess with taking care of those feeders. We prefer the natural way of attracting the visitors, with plants.
Deborah Palladino and her daughter, Jamil, were former students of mine at Butler County Community College. If I gave out valedictorian awards, they would have won. Deborah is also a Facebook friend of mine and posted a photo of a plant she had just purchased. It’s called a shrimp plant. Deborah likes it because it attracts hummingbirds. This is her third year using it as a patio plant.
You may ask, why is it called a shrimp plant?
There are many varieties and colors of this plant, but the one that is very popular at this time of year is the red blooming one.
Like the poinsettia, the shrimp plant has red bracts that get red and white flowers, which emerge from between the bracts on the flower spike. These flowers have dark maroon markings in their throat that act as a bee guide, directing them to the nectar. Bees don’t have GPS.
These bee guides resemble the gills and innards of the shrimp.
There are also two dark-colored pollen anthers that protrude making them look like the stalked eyes of a shrimp. The flower bracts also resemble a shrimp.
I had to learn all of this, because I don’t like shrimp and have never really looked at them. I plan on purchasing one of these plants this year, so I can see what a shrimp looks like, or maybe I can just look on my wife’s plate. I usually have to put menus between her plate and my eyes so I don’t have to see what kind of weird stuff she is eating.
The shrimp plant is native to Mexico and is not hardy in our area. It does not like temperatures below 55 degrees, which cause the leaves to turn yellow and brown. The plant prefers full sun in our area, with maybe a little afternoon shade.
It needs to be kept moist, but not water logged. Fertilize it about every two weeks.
The flowers last all summer and the hummingbirds and butterflies love it. I plan on placing mine right beside my chair on the patio, so I can make some new friends. I may have to brush up on my humming a little though.
Deborah usually gets her plant at Lutz’s Greenhouse near Salem, Ohio, but last year she was too late, and they were sold out. She was visiting Weingartner’s and saw that they had them, and bought one there.
I checked with Weingartner’s the other day, and they haven’t come in yet. It’s early, but if you wait until Mother’s Day, everyone will be sold out.
The plants usually have braided trunks and stand about 3- to 4-feet tall. The price at Lutz’s was $44.95.
If you don’t want to spend that much, the plant Cuphea Vermillionaire from Proven Winners is much smaller, but is also a hummingbird magnet. It’s usually less than $10 and most Amish greenhouses carry them.
The shrimp plant can be brought indoors during the winter, but it needs lots of light. You can also take cuttings that contain four leaves, and stick them into moist soil and they will root in about six weeks. Learn how to braid plants, and you will make a fortune.
Since the weather has been so nice this week, I have spent about 24 hours a day picking up sticks. I’m still not done. Now there is a burning advisory, so I can’t burn them. If you see a 50-foot tower of sticks in Neshannock, that’s probably my yard.
Make your space a green space.
