I received a photo from Diane Bender of a beautiful tuberous begonia that she was growing. She just wasn’t sure what type of begonia it was, since it was cascading down and she thought it was an upright grower.
Being the plant expert that I am, I told her to search in the pot for the tag, which she did. Diane discovered that she was the proud owner of a pair of Illumination Rose tuberous begonia hanging baskets.
Illumination is a series of hanging begonias that come in several shades. They grow very easily in part sun to shade.
There are about 1,000 species of begonias, so they may be a little confusing. I have begonias growing, but they are fibrous not tuberous. I like tuberous better, but the fibrous ones were on sale.
Tuberous begonias have male and female flowers. If you want to lose confidence in YouTube videos, watch some that explain the difference between male and female begonia flowers. The male flowers are more elaborate than the female flowers. Some greenhouse videos show the growers removing what they say is the single male flower, when it is the female flower.
The female flower has ovaries on the underside and is not as quite as handsome as the full double male flowers. Some videos show removing the single flower, which they say is the male, to make the female flower, which is really the male, grow larger. Follow the advice of the college websites and you will get the correct information.
Tuberous begonias form tubers. If you want to save the tubers for next year, cut the foliage back before the plant is killed by frost. Remove the tubers that are growing in the soil and wash the dirt off of them. Let them dry, and wrap them in a section of the New Castle News, just not the page with my picture on it. That page should be hung on your living room wall. Next spring, remove the tubers and plant them. It will take three months for them to bloom again, so if you don’t want to wait until August for your flowers, just buy them already blooming in pots.
The only big problem with begonias is they are susceptible to powdery mildew. If you see your leaves getting a white coating on them, your plant is the proud owner of this fungus. One of my peonies is completely covered with it, so I am not immune from getting diseases on my plants.
Powdery mildew arrives when the humidity rises to 90 percent. There are different varieties of powdery mildew spores, and they are very specific to certain plants. The mildew you see on your grapes does not attack your lilacs.
To prevent mildew, you need to spray the plants every seven to 14 days with a fungicide for powdery mildew. Neem Oil or Ortho Funginex will work. You never know if you have mildew until it is too late, which happened to my peony.
The leaves and stems need to be removed at the end of the season to prevent the mildew from coming back next year. The spores will winter over if not.
This week I had the sad experience of going to the funeral home to see one of my fellow classmates who had passed away. While walking though the line and greeting the family, this fantastic gentleman looked at me and asked, “Are you Gary Church?” I’m always a little leery to answer that, in case I owe them money or something. Since he was in his 80s, I felt safe and admitted who I was. Are you ready for this? He said that I was the greatest writer that the New Castle News has ever had!
I was a little short on cash, so I didn’t give him anything for his compliment, but I told him I appreciated it, even though all the other reporters will think he was out of his mind.
Make your space a green space.
