This time of year, if the weather cooperates, I spend every second possible doing gardening chores. I love the outdoors, which they probably will mention in my obituary.
The other day I was doing some weeding when my thoughtful wife appeared out of nowhere with a refreshing glass of iced tea for me. She then said something that I couldn’t believe came from her lips. She said, “I like that plant.”
This is unusual coming from her, because she doesn’t share my love of plants. If I should pass away, she would need to sell the house within a week or code enforcement would be knocking on her door about all the weeds and overgrown plants on the lot.
Then she added something that spoiled the whole moment. She asked, “What is it?”
In my old age, my ability to remember names has shrunk drastically. The dogs in my neighborhood probably wonder where I come up with the names I call them. My neighbor’s dog, Millie, may get called Missy, Melba or Madeline. At least I get the first letter right.
Luckily, I found the tag for the plant buried in the soil. I do that because I know I will forget what variety it is. The name of the beautiful plant is Back to the Fuchsia Salvia from Proven Winners.
I received this as a test plant a few years ago, and it gets all As – something I’ve never gotten. It is a perennial salvia, sometimes called sage. My friend Linda who used to work at B&B always called them “spit plants.” The word salvia does resemble saliva.
Back to the Fuchsia has lovely dark pink/fuchsia blooms. The flowers fill up several foot-tall spikes on a 2-foot-tall plant.
Bees, butterflies and hummingbirds love the flowers and will visit them frequently. They do have an aroma, but my nose must not be working as good as it used to, because I don’t notice a smell. They are in the mint family, so the deer and rabbits don’t enjoy the aroma and will avoid the plants.
Like most salvias, they require full sun. They will tolerate some drought but will bloom best if they have a drink of water once in a while. I haven’t done a thing to mine and they are gorgeous. They can be planted in flower beds or grown in containers.
The bloom time is from spring to early summer. You then remove the old blooms, and the plant will send up another display to keep everyone happy.
If you plant several, they should be spaced at least 24 inches apart. They can be divided every two to three years.
Back to the Fuchsia is part of the Color Spire series of salvias from Proven Winners. In my opinion, it is the best plant of the series.
I want to mention Walter’s Gardens, because they are the supplier of the Proven Winners perennials. It’s a great company, and Nicole is the one who supplies me with the sample plants to test. I really appreciate her, though we’ve never met, I hope to visit there someday.
When I am not out in the garden, I am in the house trying to decide on what color to paint the kitchen. It has been over a year since I’ve been working on it, but I finally got the primer on a few weeks ago. I don’t enjoy painting as much as I do gardening. A few more paint samples applied and our kitchen should look like a checker board.
Make your space a green space.
